fbpx
spot_img
NewsLocal

Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held two women hostage

Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held two women hostage
By Santana Salmon

A suspect believed to be holding two women hostage was fatally shot by deputies along Florida’s Space Coast following a chase that spanned three counties.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando. The suspect was pursued into Indian River County and then Brevard County with the wounded woman and another woman in his car.

The suspect fired several times at Indian River County deputies. After the suspect’s car became disabled in Brevard County, the wounded woman was able to escape the vehicle and was assisted by Brevard County deputies, according to the news release.

- Advertisement -

The suspect then fled into nearby woods holding a gun to the head of the other woman, authorities said.

Aviation units tracked the suspect and hostage, and the man was fatally shot following an exchange of gunfire with deputies on the ground, the news release said.

No deputies were injured during the shootout. Both women were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the names of the suspect, hostages or deputies involved.

- Advertisement -

As is customary, the deputies involved in the shootout have been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

 

Previous articleYohan Blake, Jackson deliver impressive performances to win sprint titles at JAAA Championships
Next articleJamaican American Dr. Kicia Daniel enters race to become First Black Female City Commissioner in Tamarac

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican American Dr. Kicia Daniel enters race to become First Black Female City Commissioner in Tamarac

Jamaican American Dr. Kicia Daniel enters race to become First Black...

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content