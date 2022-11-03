Cultural Stage to be a hit at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

The Cultural Stage has always been a much-loved part of the legendary, annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which will be returning to Florida this year after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held on November 13 at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida.

During the early years of the festival, the Cultural Stage began as a stall selling familiar produce that brought Jamaicans back to their island homeland. The set-up included a display of indigenous Jamaican ground provisions, fruits, and vegetables, while also educating children on their heritage and reminding adults of their traditional upbringing.

Today, the team behind the Culture Stage is creating a much more lavish production that celebrates Jamaica’s rich history and diverse culture. This year, the cultural experience will be woven more deeply into all aspects of the event, with patrons surrounded by culture as soon as they enter the venue. “We want the vibes to begin right then and there,” explains Brigette Edwards, head of the festival’s cultural department. The entrance itself will be lined with farmers selling their wares, as well as artisans peddling their craft and entertainers performing greetings.

The Cultural Stage itself will be headlined by the Tallawah Mento Band, who will perform classic mento pieces and original compositions, and the Sasa African Dance Theatre, who will perform creole fusion dances and drum circles. The emcee will be famous Jamaican personality Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley, who is a longtime mainstay of the festival.