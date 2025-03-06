South Florida News

Criminal charge dropped against Broward principal accused of impersonating officer

Pompano Beach school principal charged with impersonating an officer receives bail
Johnson, who was named Principal of the Year in 2016, reportedly told a Florida Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop that he was a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A criminal charge against Broward County principal Dr. Karlton Odell Johnson has been dropped after he was arrested in January for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. The charge of impersonating a deputy was officially dismissed in court on Tuesday.

Johnson, 58, was arrested on January 7 after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed suspicious activity during a traffic stop on Florida’s Turnpike. The trooper had noticed a gray Kia Stinger with dark tinted windows and an altered license plate reading “AYOORD” traveling south near Mile Marker 54.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, identified as Johnson, presented a wallet with a gold star and a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) badge. Initially, the trooper believed Johnson’s claim of being affiliated with law enforcement. However, further questioning revealed that Johnson had no connection to any law enforcement agency.

Johnson also falsely stated that he was a reserve deputy and claimed a relationship with basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, according to the arrest report. BSO officials later confirmed that Johnson was not associated with the department, and the badge he presented was marked “Honorary.” Authorities also found that he did not have a CCN number, a unique identifier assigned to law enforcement officers.

Johnson, who is was the principal of the Cypress Run Education Center, had previously been named Broward County’s Principal of the Year while at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach. His attorney, Johnny McCray Jr., suggested in January that the incident may have been a misunderstanding and hoped the matter would be resolved favorably.

A close-out memo noted that the court had dismissed the case, citing a precedent that verbal claims alone are insufficient to support a conviction for impersonating an officer. Additionally, it highlighted that simply pretending to be an officer without performing law enforcement duties does not violate the law.

The Broward County School District had reassigned Johnson following his arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation. A district spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the case is still under review, and a decision regarding Johnson’s reinstatement will be made later this week by the superintendent.

