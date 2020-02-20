Congresswoman Wilson Helps Secure $43 Million Grant for PortMiami

Washington, D.C. – As chair of the bipartisan Florida Ports Caucus and a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation’s decision to award a $43.9 million to PortMiami.

The grant will support the construction of a fumigation and cold chain processing facility, as well as other infrastructure projects including pavement repairs, stormwater and drainage upgrades, and enhancements to support refrigerated containers.

“Congratulations PortMiami for winning a $44 million grant to support the construction of a fumigation facility and other infrastructure. This is something I have long advocated for and am pleased that the department of transportation is making this much-needed investment in our community.”

Today’s announcement is the culmination of a years-long effort to improve PortMiami’s infrastructure and competitiveness in processing perishable commodities such as flowers.

In September 2019, Congresswoman Wilson joined Congresswomen Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in supporting PortMiami’s application in a letter to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao.

Moreover, as chair of the bipartisan Florida Ports Caucus, Congresswoman Wilson convened several meetings with colleagues, federal officials, port officials, and other stakeholders, led several letters, and supported legislation to help address the competitive disadvantage PortMiami faced because of disproportionate and unfair USDA fumigation fees and other infrastructure constraints.

Congresswoman Wilson will continue to champion issues affecting PortMiami and all other Florida ports.

Indisputably, these 15 public seaports serve our state as an economic engine that we cannot take for granted, generating more than 900,000 jobs and $100 billion in economic activity.