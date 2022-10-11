Comcast RISE to Award $1 Million in Grants to South Florida Small Businesses

Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, bringing the Comcast RISE program’s total investment in South Florida to $2 million. Comcast RISE stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.”

Between October 3 and 16, eligible small businesses in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties can apply online for one of the $10,000 grants at www.ComcastRISE.com .

Comcast is also awarding grants in Chicago, Oakland, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The Comcast RISE program awarded $1 million in $10,000 grants to 100 South Florida businesses in November 2021. In total, $21 million in Comcast RISE grants have been awarded to small businesses nationwide.

One of the South Florida recipients was Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach, founded and owned by brothers Daniel and David Verdugo.

“Receiving the $10,000 Comcast RISE grant was a game changer for our business. We used the money to make significant upgrades to our operations, including establishing an online retail store so that our award-winning ciders can be available to not just our customers here in South Florida, but across the country,” said David Verdugo.

“We are very grateful to have been selected as one of the Comcast RISE grant recipients. We encourage all other entrepreneurs who are eligible to apply for the grant and to tell their stories, because the Comcast RISE program could end up being a huge blessing for their businesses just like it was for ours,” said Daniel Verdugo.

“We are very thankful that Comcast is contributing once again to the revitalization of Miami-Dade’s economy with another $1 million in Comcast RISE grants,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We need lasting and meaningful change in our region, and we know Comcast is a committed community partner, not just today, but for years to come.”

“Small business owners throughout Broward County are still navigating the ups and downs of the post-COVID pandemic economy. We must continue to support businesses of diverse ownership, of all sizes and across different industries,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “By committing another $1 million dollars in grants for small businesses, the Comcast RISE program is supporting the growth and development of the economy of our entire community.”

Comcast RISE was formed in late 2020 to give small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, the resources they need to not just survive, but thrive. In November 2021, Comcast RISE announced a major expansion to all women-owned businesses nationwide as a part of the program’s first anniversary.

“Many circumstances for small businesses are vastly improved since the height of the pandemic. However, for some businesses that had to close their doors for weeks or had to put production or their services on hold because of supply chain disruptions, recovery is ongoing,” said Beatrice Louissaint, president, and CEO of the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council. “Support and resources from companies like Comcast are a lifeline for these small business owners and their neighborhoods.”

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women nationwide to apply for grants for one or more of the support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.