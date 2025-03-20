Coast Guard offloads illegal drugs worth over $500 million in South Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 46,000 pounds of seized illegal drugs at Port Everglades on Thursday morning, marking a major blow to international drug trafficking operations that often use the Caribbean and Latin America as key smuggling routes into the United States.

The haul—valued at more than $517.5 million—was the result of 14 interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, carried out by the crews of Coast Guard cutters Stone and Mohawk. These missions involved helicopter interdiction tactical squadron aircrews and a Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific detachment, targeting smugglers attempting to bring cocaine and other narcotics into the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the operation a milestone in combatting the flow of illicit drugs into the country.

“Today is a historic day. Here at Port Everglades, over 22.5 tons—or 45,000 pounds—of cocaine, along with 50 pounds of marijuana, worth more than half a billion dollars, are being taken out of circulation,” Noem said. “This unprecedented seizure is the result of 14 interdictions of drug-smuggling vessels, many of which were destined for Florida’s coastline.”

South Florida: A gateway for drug trafficking

South Florida is a key entry point for international drug trafficking, with cartels often using the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits to transport cocaine and other illicit substances from Colombia, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Officials say the Coast Guard’s aggressive patrols help prevent dangerous shipments from reaching Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and other major drug distribution hubs.

“The brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are on the front lines, 24/7, protecting our borders and communities,” Noem added. “Their dedication and resilience help save lives, disrupt violent cartels, and prevent addiction from tearing apart families.”

This massive drug bust comes just two weeks after another major seizure in Miami Beach. On March 6, the Coast Guard offloaded over 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth $141 million, at its Miami Beach station. The drugs were intercepted over two months using thermal imaging, high-speed boats, and aerial surveillance. More than a dozen suspected smugglers were detained in that operation.

Authorities warn that while these seizures deal a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, cartels remain highly active, using go-fast boats, semi-submersibles, and even commercial cargo ships to move narcotics through Florida’s coastal waters and Caribbean routes.

The Coast Guard and federal law enforcement agencies vow to continue their relentless efforts, urging South Florida residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious maritime activity.