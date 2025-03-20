South Florida News

Coast Guard offloads illegal drugs worth over $500 million in South Florida

By Sheri-kae McLeod

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 46,000 pounds of seized illegal drugs at Port Everglades on Thursday morning, marking a major blow to international drug trafficking operations that often use the Caribbean and Latin America as key smuggling routes into the United States.

The haul—valued at more than $517.5 million—was the result of 14 interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, carried out by the crews of Coast Guard cutters Stone and Mohawk. These missions involved helicopter interdiction tactical squadron aircrews and a Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific detachment, targeting smugglers attempting to bring cocaine and other narcotics into the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the operation a milestone in combatting the flow of illicit drugs into the country.

“Today is a historic day. Here at Port Everglades, over 22.5 tons—or 45,000 pounds—of cocaine, along with 50 pounds of marijuana, worth more than half a billion dollars, are being taken out of circulation,” Noem said. “This unprecedented seizure is the result of 14 interdictions of drug-smuggling vessels, many of which were destined for Florida’s coastline.”

South Florida: A gateway for drug trafficking

South Florida is a key entry point for international drug trafficking, with cartels often using the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits to transport cocaine and other illicit substances from Colombia, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Officials say the Coast Guard’s aggressive patrols help prevent dangerous shipments from reaching Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and other major drug distribution hubs.

- Advertisement -

“The brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are on the front lines, 24/7, protecting our borders and communities,” Noem added. “Their dedication and resilience help save lives, disrupt violent cartels, and prevent addiction from tearing apart families.”

This massive drug bust comes just two weeks after another major seizure in Miami Beach. On March 6, the Coast Guard offloaded over 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth $141 million, at its Miami Beach station. The drugs were intercepted over two months using thermal imaging, high-speed boats, and aerial surveillance. More than a dozen suspected smugglers were detained in that operation.

Authorities warn that while these seizures deal a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, cartels remain highly active, using go-fast boats, semi-submersibles, and even commercial cargo ships to move narcotics through Florida’s coastal waters and Caribbean routes.

The Coast Guard and federal law enforcement agencies vow to continue their relentless efforts, urging South Florida residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious maritime activity.

More Stories

BSO broward sheriff's office

Three people found dead in Pompano beach home, says BSO

Authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death inside a home in Pompano Beach’s Leisureville retirement community on Wednesday night. According to...
Massive brush fire disrupts travel in South Florida

Massive brush fire disrupts travel in Miami-Dade and Florida Keys

A massive brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade has burned thousands of acres and caused significant disruptions, particularly affecting access to and from the Florida...
Palm Beach County Culinary Corners

Palm Beach County’s business loan program helps launch Culinary Corners, creating 60 jobs

A major boost to Palm Beach County’s food industry arrived with the grand opening of Culinary Corners, a $11.2 million food business hub that...
Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor

Broward State Attorney launches online public records request system

Residents of Broward County now have a more efficient way to access public records, thanks to a newly launched online portal by the Broward...
FIFA World Cup Host Committee Miami

Miami-Dade Commission approves initial $10.5M for FIFA World Cup Host Committee

Miami-Dade County is poised to allocate an additional $10.5 million in taxpayer funds to support the FIFA World Cup next summer, following a 9-3...
Miami-Dade to rename streets

Miami-Dade to rename streets after iconic hit songs

Miami-Dade County has officially approved a resolution to rename twenty-two corners along Northwest 18th Avenue after hit songs from legendary local artists. The move, championed...
Esteban-Bovo

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to step down, join family in Washington

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his position to relocate to Washington, D.C., to be with his...
Broward high school coach

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

A basketball coach at the Nova High School in Broward County was released from jail over the weekend following his arrest on charges related...
Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend for a probation violation, according to jail records. The...
Capitol Days in Tallahassee

More than 40 BCPS students to attend Capitol Days in Tallahassee

More than 40 high school students from across Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will travel to Tallahassee from March 18–20, 2025, to take part...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
BSO broward sheriff's office

Three people found dead in Pompano beach home, says BSO

Skip to content