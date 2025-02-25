City of Tamarac to hold candlelight vigil for triple murder victims

The City of Tamarac is coming together in mourning and reflection as the community prepares to honor the victims of a tragic triple murder that shook the neighborhood last Sunday.

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. outside Tamarac City Hall, where residents, city officials, and faith leaders will gather in remembrance of the lives lost.

The vigil follows shocking revelations about law enforcement failures in handling prior warnings related to the case. Authorities have confirmed that seven Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies, including a lieutenant and two sergeants, have been placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation examines missed opportunities to intervene before the fatal attack.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of February 16, when 43-year-old Nathan Gingles fatally shot his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, 34, her father, David Ponzer, 64, and neighbor Andrew Ferrin, 36. The violent encounter, witnessed by Gingles’ 4-year-old daughter Seraphine Gingles, has left the community reeling.

In the wake of the killings, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony harshly criticized his deputies’ handling of previous reports from Mary Gingles, who had repeatedly sought help in the months leading up to the attack. Court records revealed that she had obtained multiple domestic violence injunctions against Gingles and had provided evidence of threats, including a chilling list of potential ways to kill someone found in her garage.

Sheriff Tony did not hold back in his assessment of his department’s response, calling it a “piss-poor performance” and acknowledging that authorities “had a chance to save [her] life, and we failed.” The investigation into deputy conduct is expected to lead to terminations.

While the community processes the weight of these revelations, tonight’s vigil will serve as a moment for healing and solidarity. City officials have also encouraged those struggling with grief to seek available counseling and support services.

For more information on the vigil or local support resources, residents can contact Joanna Johnson at (954) 597-3523.