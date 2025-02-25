South Florida News

City of Tamarac to hold candlelight vigil for triple murder victims

Tamarac triple murder
Mary Gingles (left); Seraphine Gingles; and Andrew Ferrin. Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office (2); Andrew Ferrin/Facebook
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The City of Tamarac is coming together in mourning and reflection as the community prepares to honor the victims of a tragic triple murder that shook the neighborhood last Sunday.

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. outside Tamarac City Hall, where residents, city officials, and faith leaders will gather in remembrance of the lives lost.

The vigil follows shocking revelations about law enforcement failures in handling prior warnings related to the case. Authorities have confirmed that seven Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies, including a lieutenant and two sergeants, have been placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation examines missed opportunities to intervene before the fatal attack.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of February 16, when 43-year-old Nathan Gingles fatally shot his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, 34, her father, David Ponzer, 64, and neighbor Andrew Ferrin, 36. The violent encounter, witnessed by Gingles’ 4-year-old daughter Seraphine Gingles, has left the community reeling.

In the wake of the killings, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony harshly criticized his deputies’ handling of previous reports from Mary Gingles, who had repeatedly sought help in the months leading up to the attack. Court records revealed that she had obtained multiple domestic violence injunctions against Gingles and had provided evidence of threats, including a chilling list of potential ways to kill someone found in her garage.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Tony did not hold back in his assessment of his department’s response, calling it a “piss-poor performance” and acknowledging that authorities “had a chance to save [her] life, and we failed.” The investigation into deputy conduct is expected to lead to terminations.

While the community processes the weight of these revelations, tonight’s vigil will serve as a moment for healing and solidarity. City officials have also encouraged those struggling with grief to seek available counseling and support services.

For more information on the vigil or local support resources, residents can contact Joanna Johnson at (954) 597-3523.

More Stories

3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale police search for suspects

3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale police search for suspects

Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left three people injured in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night. Authorities responded around 8:25 p.m. to a...
Teacher Pleads Guilty to Abusing 2-Year-Old at Miami-Dade School

Teacher pleads guilty to abusing 2-year-old at Miami-Dade school

A 21-year-old teacher has pleaded guilty to abusing a 2-year-old girl at Lincoln-Marti School in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident occurred on the morning of...
25 year-old Man Dies after Being Tased by Officer in Pembroke Pines Incident

25-year-old man dies after being tased by officer in Pembroke Pines incident

A 25-year-old man died after being Tased by a police officer in Pembroke Pines over the weekend, authorities said. The man, identified as Sebastian...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to allow carrying concealed guns without permit

DeSantis proposes Florida’s own ‘DOGE Task Force’ to eliminate state boards

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday his plan to create a Florida version of Elon Musk’s  Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a task force that would...
Florida Supervisors of Elections

Florida Supervisors of Elections offering scholarships to college students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association (FSE) is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible college students across the state, aiming to support future leaders...
south florida primary election voting Municipal elections

Municipal elections in Broward and Palm Beach Counties set for March 11

Residents of Broward and Palm Beach counties will head to the polls on March 11, 2025, to participate in municipal elections across 17 cities,...
broward schools

Broward Schools earns 29 Magnet Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has once again been recognized for excellence, earning an impressive 29 Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America (MSA). These...
Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025: Report

Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025, report reveals

After years of hard work, choosing the perfect place to retire might seem like a daunting task. But according to a new 2025 ranking...
Two Miami-Dade Detectives Hospitalized After Collision with 18-Wheeler

Two Miami-Dade detectives hospitalized after collision with 18-wheeler

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized overnight following a crash involving an 18-wheeler, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The incident...
Arrest Made in Burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s Home

Arrest made in burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s home

An arrest was made Thursday night, just hours after the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was burglarized and three luxury vehicles...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content