City of Miramar celebrates 70 years of progress, diversity, and community excellence

The City of Miramar proudly marks its 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of growth, diversity, and innovation. Since its founding in 1955, Miramar has transformed from a small suburban community into a vibrant city known for its economic opportunities, cultural inclusivity, and strong sense of community.

Miramar, whose name means “look at the sea” in Spanish, was originally envisioned as a peaceful retreat away from the congestion of Miami. Over the years, it has flourished into one of South Florida’s most diverse cities, home to a rich blend of cultures and a dynamic business landscape. With a population exceeding 130,000, Miramar has become a hub for industry, entertainment, and education while maintaining its family-friendly atmosphere.

A key part of Miramar’s identity is its deep Caribbean roots, particularly within the Jamaican community. The city has long been a home for many Caribbean immigrants, especially Jamaicans, whose influence is evident in the leadership of the city itself. Miramar’s entire City Commission is composed of individuals who are either Jamaican-born or of Jamaican descent, reflecting the city’s commitment to representation and inclusivity.

The 70th Anniversary Celebration will officially kick off on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall Promenade, 2300 Civic Center Place. The special ceremony will bring together past and present City Commission members, residents, and business leaders to commemorate this historic milestone.

Mayor Wayne Messam expressed his excitement about the occasion, stating, “This milestone is a testament to the strength, resilience, and progress of our community. Miramar’s 70th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a reflection of the incredible progress we’ve made together as a community. Our city has grown into a place of opportunity, innovation, and unity, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

Throughout the year, the city will host various historical and family-friendly events to honor its journey and celebrate its diverse heritage. Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in these festivities and share their experiences on social media using #Miramar70.

As Miramar looks ahead, it remains dedicated to fostering economic growth, enhancing quality of life, and preserving the rich cultural legacy that has made it one of South Florida’s most dynamic cities. With a bright future ahead, Miramar continues to be a beacon of opportunity and community spirit.