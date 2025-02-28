Caribbean-Americans in South Florida join national boycott over DEI rollbacks

South Florida consumers are joining a nationwide effort to halt all spending for 24 hours on Friday, protesting the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives under President Donald Trump’s administration. Among those supporting the movement are Caribbean-Americans who see the protest as a crucial step in holding corporations accountable.

A flyer circulating on social media urges consumers to boycott major corporations, including McDonald’s, Amazon, Target, and Walmart, in response to companies scaling back their DEI commitments.

South Florida residents say the protest highlights the need for continued corporate responsibility. In response to corporate DEI changes, the Miami branch of the NAACP has introduced a Black Consumer Advisory Pledge, urging South Floridians to support businesses that remain committed to diversity.

“It’s a buy-in to corporations that will continue to uplift and support diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said NAACP Miami President Daniella Pierre.

Caribbean-Americans across the diaspora are lending their voices to the movement. Florida-based Dr. Allan Cunningham, former head of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council for the southern United States, has expressed strong support for the boycott. Similarly, Mark Millward, founder and editor of the recently launched Caribbean American Diaspora newspaper in Connecticut, has also thrown his weight behind the initiative.

- Advertisement -

Lisa Morgan, a Trinidadian-American based in Fort Lauderdale, emphasized the importance of economic pressure. “We have to be strategic about where we spend our money. This boycott is about demanding real accountability from corporations.”

Miami business owner Marcia Thompson, originally from Jamaica, echoed this sentiment: “We need to support companies that support us. The rollback of DEI programs is a step backward, and we won’t stand for it.”

The protest aims to send a clear message to corporations that communities of color will not stand by as DEI programs are dismantled. Activists hope that by leveraging collective economic power, businesses will be compelled to reaffirm their commitment to diversity and inclusion.