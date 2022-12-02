Caribbean-American legislators hail Hakeem Jeffries’ elevation

Caribbean American legislators on Wednesday welcomed the election of Brooklyn, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the successor to United States House of Representatives’ Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @RepJeffries on his historic victory to become the Democratic Party’s newest leader in Congress!” tweeted Jeffries’ Caribbean American colleague Yvette D. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn. Jeffries represents the adjacent 8th Congressional District.

“It was my honor to vote for your leadership and vision, and I will proudly follow both towards the future of our party and nation,” Clarke added.

In what has been described as “a display of unity” after the midterm elections in which they lost the US House of Representatives but had stronger than anticipated results, Democrats on Wednesday bypassed a vote but, by acclamation, elected Jeffries to be minority leader.

Jeffries, 52, whose 8th Congressional District comprises large parts of Brooklyn and a section of Queens, thus created history, becoming the first Black person to hold the top position in the House of Representatives.

“Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is blazing a trail for a remarkable new era of Democratic leadership, and the Brooklyn Democratic Party wholeheartedly congratulates Jeffries for his victory,” an elated Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodney’s Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) shortly after Jeffries’ elevation.

“Jeffries’ rapid rise from humble roots to the first Black figure to lead a party in Congress is a testament to his staunch dedication to uplifting all Americans.

“With Brooklynites leading both the Democratic House and Senate, we have leadership that truly reflects and understands the needs of our diverse mosaics across America. The Brooklyn Democratic Party is eager to continue advancing our borough by working with close leaders in the House and Senate,” added Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd New York State Assembly District in Brooklyn.

Congratulating Jeffries, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, said it was a “historic moment, a well-deserved honor, a solemn responsibility, and an important opportunity to advance a vision and agenda for our nation”.

He told CMC: “I know from many years of governing alongside Rep. Jeffries that he cares deeply for our community and country, and look toward his tenure with anticipation.

“I am sure that, throughout his leadership, we will have points of disagreement, whether on policy or who is in our hip hop top-five, and I am sure that he will approach those debates and this work as he has throughout his time in office – with passion, integrity and a commitment to do good.”

New York State Assemblymember Brian A. Cunningham. the son of Jamaican immigrants, said: “It’s a special day in central Brooklyn, where the news of Rep. Jeffries’ rise to House Leader carries both the promise and hope that Hakeem will be the first – but not the last – leader reflective of our great community and all its diversity.

“I anticipate great things from Rep. Jeffries, a fellow Brooklynite, hailing from the iconic Black neighborhood of Crown Heights, which I now have the great honor and privilege of representing in the Assembly”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the second Black man to hold the position – after the late David Dinkins – said a barrier has been broken.

“Today, we start a new chapter in our nation’s history with the election of Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries as House minority leader…. New York City will have a champion in our nation’s capital while we continue to fight for our fair share of federal funding and a multitude of other priorities that will support New Yorkers,” Adams said. “I look forward to continuing to partner with my good friend and Brooklyn’s native son.”

Jeffries ran unopposed as Democratic leader.

CMC/