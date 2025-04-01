BSO pioneers whole blood transfusions in Florida emergency care

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is revolutionizing emergency medical care with its Whole Blood Program, an initiative that is saving lives by administering whole blood transfusions at the scene of trauma incidents.

On January 8, 2025, BSO Fire Rescue responded to a home where an elderly woman was found unconscious. Firefighter/paramedics quickly determined she was suffering from dangerously low blood pressure and shock due to internal bleeding. In a life-saving decision, they administered whole blood on-site—a move that likely prevented a tragic outcome.

BSO is the first emergency response agency in Florida, and one of the few nationwide, to implement this cutting-edge intervention. The program replaces the traditional practice of administering saline, which only provides temporary hydration. Whole blood, containing red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, restores oxygen flow and helps stop hemorrhaging, dramatically increasing a trauma patient’s chances of survival. Since its launch in early 2020, the program has treated over 262 patients, boasting an 81% survival rate.

“The Whole Blood Program eliminates dangerous delays in treatment and delivers this essential resource exactly where it’s needed most—at the scene of an emergency,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “By pioneering this initiative, BSO is setting a new standard in pre-hospital trauma care and ensuring critically injured patients have a better chance at survival.”

The success of the program has positioned BSO as a national leader in trauma response, serving as a model for emergency services across the country. The Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services is actively working to expand the initiative throughout Broward County, ensuring more patients have access to immediate, life-saving care.

As BSO continues to lead advancements in emergency medicine, the Whole Blood Program underscores the agency’s commitment to innovation and public safety—proving that every second counts when saving lives.