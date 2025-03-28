Broward Supervisor of Elections launches annual High School Voter Registration Drive

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office has officially kicked off the 2025 High School Voter Registration Drive (HSVRD), set to run from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

In collaboration with Broward County Public Schools, the initiative seeks to promote civic engagement among students by registering and pre-registering eligible high school students to vote.

The goal for this year’s drive is to register at least 10,000 students across the county.

Throughout the month of April, staff from the Broward County Elections Office will visit approximately 30 local high schools, assisting students and staff in conducting voter registration efforts. Every public high school and its eligible students in Broward County will have the opportunity to participate, with full support from the Supervisor of Elections Office to facilitate on-site registration. The schools with the highest registration numbers will be recognized and awarded by the Supervisor of Elections.

In 2024, more than 8,400 students successfully registered or pre-registered to vote through the HSVRD. The top participating schools included Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (647 students registered), South Plantation High School (555 students registered), and Northeast High School (254 students registered).

Now in its 30th year, the HSVRD continues to empower the next generation of voters by helping thousands of young people across the county get registered. Florida law allows eligible students aged 16 and 17 to pre-register to vote, while students who turn 18 during the year may register to vote if they are U.S. citizens and meet the legal requirements.

Instructions for Online Voter Registration: To register online, applicants must provide both their Florida Driver’s License or ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. After registering, applicants should forward the confirmation email to [email protected], including the name of their high school in the body of the email. If directed to print the registration form, it should not be mailed but instead handed directly to the Supervisor of Elections staff on the assigned school visit date.

Paper registration forms will also be available on the scheduled day for the Supervisor of Elections staff to distribute to each high school.