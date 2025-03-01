Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony spotlights fulfilling careers at BSO

Broward County Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony is urging individuals seeking stable and fulfilling careers to consider the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), highlighting the agency’s commitment to professional growth and community service.

With a mission that extends beyond traditional law enforcement, BSO offers a pathway for individuals to serve their community while building meaningful careers. Sheriff Tony emphasized that the agency provides more than just a job—it creates opportunities for employees to overcome challenges, embrace new possibilities, and make a lasting impact.

Sergeant Connie Wallen’s journey with BSO began unexpectedly. While on military leave in Broward County, she was pulled over by a BSO deputy for driving without headlights. During their conversation, she expressed her desire to continue serving beyond the U.S. Army. Instead of issuing a ticket, the deputy provided her with a job application—an opportunity that changed her life. Today, as a leader in BSO’s Recruitment Unit, Sergeant Wallen actively seeks top talent, guiding potential candidates through job fairs, partnerships, and nationwide outreach to ensure they have the support they need to succeed.

Deputy Jason Rae’s path to law enforcement was shaped by mentorship. A local deputy, who was also his football coach, recognized his potential and encouraged him to dream bigger. This support led Rae to play Division I football at the University of Central Florida, where he developed discipline and leadership skills that now define his law enforcement career. As a deputy, he is committed to mentoring and protecting the next generation, just as his coach once did for him.

For Deputy Sean Flynn, public service was always a calling. He started as a Police Explorer in his hometown, eager to learn about law enforcement. When searching for the right department to launch his career, he sought an organization that valued inclusivity and acceptance. BSO became that place for him, and today, he proudly serves a diverse community where he feels valued and supported.

Under Sheriff Tony’s leadership, BSO has focused on fostering a workplace that prioritizes career development, mentorship, and personal fulfillment.

“A career at BSO isn’t just about enforcing the law—it’s about changing lives, including your own,” said Sheriff Tony in his March message. “We understand today’s professionals want more from their careers—they seek security, fulfillment, and opportunities to grow. The benefits at BSO expand beyond a paycheck. Our employees receive competitive pay, excellent healthcare, generous time off, tuition reimbursement, access to a comprehensive wellness program, retirement packages, and so much more.”

BSO provides military veterans with camaraderie, young professionals with mentorship, and career changers with fresh opportunities.

For those ready to take the next step in their careers, BSO encourages applicants to visit jobs.sheriff.org to apply today. The Recruitment Unit is also available for inquiries at [email protected].