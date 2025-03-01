South Florida News

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony spotlights fulfilling careers at BSO

BSO broward sheriff's office
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward County Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony is urging individuals seeking stable and fulfilling careers to consider the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), highlighting the agency’s commitment to professional growth and community service.

With a mission that extends beyond traditional law enforcement, BSO offers a pathway for individuals to serve their community while building meaningful careers. Sheriff Tony emphasized that the agency provides more than just a job—it creates opportunities for employees to overcome challenges, embrace new possibilities, and make a lasting impact.

Sergeant Connie Wallen’s journey with BSO began unexpectedly. While on military leave in Broward County, she was pulled over by a BSO deputy for driving without headlights. During their conversation, she expressed her desire to continue serving beyond the U.S. Army. Instead of issuing a ticket, the deputy provided her with a job application—an opportunity that changed her life. Today, as a leader in BSO’s Recruitment Unit, Sergeant Wallen actively seeks top talent, guiding potential candidates through job fairs, partnerships, and nationwide outreach to ensure they have the support they need to succeed.

Deputy Jason Rae’s path to law enforcement was shaped by mentorship. A local deputy, who was also his football coach, recognized his potential and encouraged him to dream bigger. This support led Rae to play Division I football at the University of Central Florida, where he developed discipline and leadership skills that now define his law enforcement career. As a deputy, he is committed to mentoring and protecting the next generation, just as his coach once did for him.

For Deputy Sean Flynn, public service was always a calling. He started as a Police Explorer in his hometown, eager to learn about law enforcement. When searching for the right department to launch his career, he sought an organization that valued inclusivity and acceptance. BSO became that place for him, and today, he proudly serves a diverse community where he feels valued and supported.

- Advertisement -

Under Sheriff Tony’s leadership, BSO has focused on fostering a workplace that prioritizes career development, mentorship, and personal fulfillment.

“A career at BSO isn’t just about enforcing the law—it’s about changing lives, including your own,” said Sheriff Tony in his March message. “We understand today’s professionals want more from their careers—they seek security, fulfillment, and opportunities to grow. The benefits at BSO expand beyond a paycheck. Our employees receive competitive pay, excellent healthcare, generous time off, tuition reimbursement, access to a comprehensive wellness program, retirement packages, and so much more.”

BSO provides military veterans with camaraderie, young professionals with mentorship, and career changers with fresh opportunities.

For those ready to take the next step in their careers, BSO encourages applicants to visit jobs.sheriff.org to apply today. The Recruitment Unit is also available for inquiries at [email protected].

More Stories

Florida's New Laws Impose Harsher Penalties for Crimes Committed by Undocumented Immigrants

Florida’s new laws impose harsher penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  In Florida, new immigration laws are imposing harsher penalties on individuals committing crimes while in the U.S. illegally. For instance, misdemeanor theft,...
DEI Boycott

Caribbean-Americans in South Florida join national boycott over DEI rollbacks

South Florida consumers are joining a nationwide effort to halt all spending for 24 hours on Friday, protesting the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and...
Six Injured After Van Crashes Into House in Northwestern Miami-Dade

Six injured after van crashes into house in northwestern Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A van crashed into a house early Friday morning in northwestern Miami-Dade County, leaving six people injured.  Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Student Arrested After Threatening Message Found in Bathroom at Flanagan High School

 Student arrested after threatening message found in bathroom at Flanagan High School

A student was arrested after a written threat was discovered in a bathroom at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, police reported....
FDLE and BSO investigate deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

Two more BSO deputies suspended amid fallout from Tamarac triple murder

Two additional Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies have been suspended as scrutiny intensifies over the agency’s handling of a triple murder in Tamarac and...
Influencer Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrive in Fort Lauderdale after Romania Lifts Travel Restrictions

Influencer Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in Fort Lauderdale after Romania lifts travel restrictions

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face human trafficking charges in Romania, arrived in the U.S. on Thursday after Romanian authorities lifted their...
Florida's New Laws Impose Harsher Penalties for Crimes Committed by Undocumented Immigrants

ICE detains 11 migrants in Oakland Park during criminal investigation

Eleven migrants described as “criminal aliens” were taken into custody in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon after federal agents stopped a box truck in...
Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two major cruise lines are introducing new minimum age restrictions for unaccompanied guests just ahead of Spring Break. Carnival Cruise announced that...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Eighth BSO deputy suspended, captain demoted amid probe into Tamarac triple murder

A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) captain has been demoted, and an eighth deputy suspended, as the agency continues its internal probe into failures leading...
Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Ken-Boothe-Marcia-Griffiths

Reggae icons Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths honored with Reggae Gold...

Skip to content