South Florida News

Broward school leaders want to reduce the number of advisory committees

broward schools superintendent howard hepburn
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward school leaders are working to reduce the number of advisory committees that provide input on district operations, according to the Sun Sentinel. The move has sparked backlash from some volunteers, who view it as an attempt to limit their influence and silence dissenting voices.

Superintendent Howard Hepburn initially proposed consolidating the 20 existing advisory committees into just six. However, after facing criticism, the district decided to form an 11-member task force tasked with reviewing committee structures and making recommendations within the next 60 days.

The advisory committees are a vital channel for feedback on matters such as special education, student health, technology, and facilities. Some members of these groups are highly vocal at School Board meetings and send frequent correspondence to staff, raising concerns about district operations. Critics argue that these committees help ensure the district remains accountable to the community and that reducing their number would limit diverse perspectives.

In addition to the task force, School Board members have also proposed imposing term limits on committee leaders and limiting the number of committees an individual volunteer can join. These proposals are still under review, with some district officials suggesting that such changes are necessary to improve focus and participation in the advisory groups.

Supporters of the proposal argue that many committees, while led by active individuals, struggle with low participation and often lack quorum, which can hinder their effectiveness. Broward School Board member Allen Zeman stated that the goal is to reset the advisory system, emphasizing that the aim is not to eliminate the volunteers but to streamline and improve the advisory process.

- Advertisement -

However, the district’s plan has met resistance from several volunteers. They argue that the efforts are targeting specific committee chairs rather than addressing broader issues within the system. They worry that this could stifle important discussions and make it harder to hold the district accountable.

Other volunteers have voiced frustration, particularly with the recent changes to committee structures. They feel that the district’s proposals are disconnected from the work volunteers do and are, at worst, an attempt to limit their impact.

Despite the criticisms, district officials, including Zeman, have defended the changes, stating that a more efficient and focused advisory structure is essential for providing high-quality advice and feedback. He added that the real challenge is making sure the advisory groups remain productive and effective.

More Stories

Miami police officer’s apartment burglarized, woman arrested as suspect

Miami police officer’s apartment burglarized, woman arrested as suspect

A Miami police officer’s apartment was burglarized overnight, and an unmarked police vehicle was reportedly stolen, officials confirmed. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to an...

Village Art Plaza grand opening draws over 1,200 attendees in Sunrise

The City of Sunrise successfully unveiled its newest cultural gem, Village Art Plaza, on Saturday, March 29, with a grand opening celebration that welcomed...
Miami-Dade County bus

Miami-Dade County bus driver shoots passengers after argument

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning aboard a Miami-Dade County Transit bus, leaving two men dead and raising questions...
Miami-Dade voters to receive mail ballots next week

South Florida immigrant charged with voter fraud, identity theft, and passport fraud

A South Florida man has been charged with federal crimes for using a false identity to apply for a U.S. passport and vote in...

Broward Supervisor of Elections launches annual High School Voter Registration Drive

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office has officially kicked off the 2025 High School Voter Registration Drive (HSVRD), set to run from April...
FPL Miami Gardens event

FPL hosts Power to Save event in Miami Gardens, offering community support

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) welcomed more than 160 residents and local officials to its Power to Save event at the Betty T....
Pembroke Park apartment shooting

Father identified as suspect in Pembroke Park mass shooting

A devastating act of domestic violence claimed the lives of a mother and three of her children Wednesday night in Pembroke Park, with authorities...
parkland anniversary Florida

Florida House approves law allowing people under 21 to purchase guns

The Florida House voted Wednesday to allow people under 21 to buy rifles and long guns, but the bill must still pass the Senate...
Four dead, including three children, in domestic shooting in Pembroke Park

Four dead, including three children, in domestic shooting in Pembroke Park

A tragic shooting at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park on Wednesday night left four people dead, including three children, and two others injured....
entrepreneurs Lauderhill

Lauderhill launches Prosperity Project to support local entrepreneurs

The City of Lauderhill has announced the launch of an exciting new initiative aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Calabash Literary Festival

Calabash Literary Festival returns to Treasure Beach in May 2025

Skip to content