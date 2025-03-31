Broward school leaders want to reduce the number of advisory committees

Broward school leaders are working to reduce the number of advisory committees that provide input on district operations, according to the Sun Sentinel. The move has sparked backlash from some volunteers, who view it as an attempt to limit their influence and silence dissenting voices.

Superintendent Howard Hepburn initially proposed consolidating the 20 existing advisory committees into just six. However, after facing criticism, the district decided to form an 11-member task force tasked with reviewing committee structures and making recommendations within the next 60 days.

The advisory committees are a vital channel for feedback on matters such as special education, student health, technology, and facilities. Some members of these groups are highly vocal at School Board meetings and send frequent correspondence to staff, raising concerns about district operations. Critics argue that these committees help ensure the district remains accountable to the community and that reducing their number would limit diverse perspectives.

In addition to the task force, School Board members have also proposed imposing term limits on committee leaders and limiting the number of committees an individual volunteer can join. These proposals are still under review, with some district officials suggesting that such changes are necessary to improve focus and participation in the advisory groups.

Supporters of the proposal argue that many committees, while led by active individuals, struggle with low participation and often lack quorum, which can hinder their effectiveness. Broward School Board member Allen Zeman stated that the goal is to reset the advisory system, emphasizing that the aim is not to eliminate the volunteers but to streamline and improve the advisory process.

- Advertisement -

However, the district’s plan has met resistance from several volunteers. They argue that the efforts are targeting specific committee chairs rather than addressing broader issues within the system. They worry that this could stifle important discussions and make it harder to hold the district accountable.

Other volunteers have voiced frustration, particularly with the recent changes to committee structures. They feel that the district’s proposals are disconnected from the work volunteers do and are, at worst, an attempt to limit their impact.

Despite the criticisms, district officials, including Zeman, have defended the changes, stating that a more efficient and focused advisory structure is essential for providing high-quality advice and feedback. He added that the real challenge is making sure the advisory groups remain productive and effective.