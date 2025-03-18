Broward man pleads guilty to voter fraud

A Broward County resident has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including voter fraud and identity theft, after impersonating a U.S. citizen to vote in multiple elections.

Carlos Abreu, 36, of Sunrise, Florida, admitted in federal court to assuming the identity of a U.S. citizen and using that false identity to register and vote in federal elections. Abreu pleaded guilty to five charges: falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote, voting under an assumed name, possessing firearms as an undocumented immigrant, making false statements on a passport application, and aggravated identity theft. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2025, where he faces significant prison time, including mandatory minimums for identity theft.

According to prosecutors, Abreu entered the United States illegally and, in 2007, began using the stolen identity of “C.R.V.,” an unsuspecting U.S. citizen living in Puerto Rico. Over the years, Abreu used this stolen identity to obtain a Florida driver’s license, register to vote in 2016 and 2020, and cast ballots in the 2016 and 2022 federal elections. He also obtained a concealed carry permit and purchased four firearms under the assumed name. In 2021, he attempted to secure U.S. passports for himself and his two daughters using the stolen identity.

The case highlights a specific type of voter fraud involving identity theft, where an individual assumes another person’s identity to illegally vote in elections. While instances of voter fraud remain relatively rare, this case demonstrates the vulnerabilities in the voter registration system and the potential for exploitation by bad actors.

U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O’Byrne for the Southern District of Florida, alongside the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating that identity theft in the context of elections not only undermines democratic processes but also creates significant harm to victims whose identities are stolen.

- Advertisement -

Abreu faces up to 15 years in prison for firearms possession, 10 years for passport fraud, five years for voter fraud-related charges, and a mandatory minimum of two years for aggravated identity theft. His sentencing will be determined by U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz after consideration of federal guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of voter verification measures and the need for vigilance against fraudulent activity that threatens the integrity of the electoral system.