South Florida News

Broward man pleads guilty to voter fraud

Don’t wait, Vote Early this week voter faud
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Broward County resident has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including voter fraud and identity theft, after impersonating a U.S. citizen to vote in multiple elections.

Carlos Abreu, 36, of Sunrise, Florida, admitted in federal court to assuming the identity of a U.S. citizen and using that false identity to register and vote in federal elections. Abreu pleaded guilty to five charges: falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote, voting under an assumed name, possessing firearms as an undocumented immigrant, making false statements on a passport application, and aggravated identity theft. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2025, where he faces significant prison time, including mandatory minimums for identity theft.

According to prosecutors, Abreu entered the United States illegally and, in 2007, began using the stolen identity of “C.R.V.,” an unsuspecting U.S. citizen living in Puerto Rico. Over the years, Abreu used this stolen identity to obtain a Florida driver’s license, register to vote in 2016 and 2020, and cast ballots in the 2016 and 2022 federal elections. He also obtained a concealed carry permit and purchased four firearms under the assumed name. In 2021, he attempted to secure U.S. passports for himself and his two daughters using the stolen identity.

The case highlights a specific type of voter fraud involving identity theft, where an individual assumes another person’s identity to illegally vote in elections. While instances of voter fraud remain relatively rare, this case demonstrates the vulnerabilities in the voter registration system and the potential for exploitation by bad actors.

U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O’Byrne for the Southern District of Florida, alongside the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating that identity theft in the context of elections not only undermines democratic processes but also creates significant harm to victims whose identities are stolen.

- Advertisement -

Abreu faces up to 15 years in prison for firearms possession, 10 years for passport fraud, five years for voter fraud-related charges, and a mandatory minimum of two years for aggravated identity theft. His sentencing will be determined by U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz after consideration of federal guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of voter verification measures and the need for vigilance against fraudulent activity that threatens the integrity of the electoral system.

More Stories

Hilary Creary

Hilary Creary becomes second Jamaican-American Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

Hilary Creary has made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit. Sworn in today, Creary joins a...
Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach sees fewer arrests as spring break crackdown continues

As spring break rolls on in South Florida, Miami Beach officials report that strict enforcement measures appear to be yielding results. The city announced on...
Broward students attack teacher

Two Broward students arrested for alleged attack on teacher

Two students at Dillard High School in Broward County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher in what police described as a “synchronized”...
Alex Daoud

Former Miami Beach Mayor Alex Daoud dies at 81

Alex Daoud, the former Miami Beach mayor who played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation before his career was marred by a corruption...
Medicare

Miami inspector pleads guilty to fraud in Medicare accreditation scheme

A Florida contractor has admitted to accepting bribes and engaging in fraudulent self-dealing to manipulate the Medicare accreditation process, federal prosecutors announced. Manuel Delgado, 64,...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

Broward man sentenced to over 11 years on gun and drug charges

A federal judge has sentenced 38-year-old David Lee Pitts to 135 months in prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, following his arrest...
Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine

Renowned Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine honored with proclamation in North Lauderdale

Acclaimed Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine has been honored with an official proclamation from the City of North Lauderdale, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the...
broward robert runcie

Former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie set to stand trial for perjury in June

Four years after his high-profile arrest on a perjury charge, former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is preparing to stand trial. Circuit Judge Martin...
Miami-Dade Schools Police officer yessenia-sanchez

Former Miami-Dade Schools police officer jailed for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

A former Miami-Dade Schools police officer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison and 20 years of probation for the attempted murder of...
South Miami-Dade fire

700-acre grass fire burns in South Miami-Dade, now 60% contained

A large grass fire has scorched 700 acres in South Miami-Dade, with firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to the Florida Forest Service. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Skip to content