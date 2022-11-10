Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.

Janina Alexis, who was driving the Dodge Journey, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded and secured the scene. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded.