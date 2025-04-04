Brightline’s new rewards program offers perks for South Florida travelers

Brightline, the higher-speed rail service connecting South and Central Florida, officially rolled out a new loyalty program Friday aimed at both commuters and tourists — and especially those still feeling the sting from the loss of popular commuter passes last year.

Unveiled at the MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami, the new Brightline Rewards program gives riders a chance to earn points on every qualifying purchase — from train tickets to parking and baggage fees — with no blackout dates or redemption minimums. Riders earn five points per dollar on tickets and multi-ride packs, with extra points offered for PREMIUM tickets, rides to and from Orlando, and add-ons like parking and checked bags.

The program rewards users of the 235-mile rail line that connects Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach with Orlando — a route increasingly used by vacationers traveling between South Florida airports and cruise ports.

“Our guests have always been at the center of everything we do, and Brightline Rewards is the next step in recognizing their loyalty,” said Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Florida. “This program rewards all members with valuable perks and an even more personalized travel experience. It’s not just about earning points, it’s about deepening the connection with our guests as we continue to grow.”

Brightline said the new program will help it gain back riders after it retired several commuter pass options in June 2023, including the SoFlo Shared Pass and All Station Shared Pass. The shift came as Brightline focused on expanding service to Orlando and increasing long-haul capacity.

Now, with tourism partnerships and incentives baked into the new program, Brightline is betting on loyalty perks to help fill seats across both regions. According to a February financial report, the company expects Brightline Rewards to generate an additional 15,000 riders per month. In February, Brightline logged more than 247,000 riders, marking a 28% year-over-year increase.

To celebrate the program’s launch, Brightline is also hosting a million-point giveaway. Riders who sign up for Brightline Rewards by May 30 will be automatically entered to win points ranging from 500 to 100,000. A “traveling wall” installation — containing envelopes with prize points and food-and-beverage discounts — will visit each Brightline station through April 14.

Enrollment is free and available through the Brightline app or at GoBrightline.com/rewards. Members also receive early access to sales, special announcements, and exclusive events.