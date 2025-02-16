Boy Hospitalized After Near-Drowning at Dania Beach Pool, Fourth Incident in Broward County in Over a Week

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in a Dania Beach pool, marking the fourth near-drowning incident in Broward County in just over a week, authorities reported.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a possible drowning shortly before 2 p.m. from a community pool located in the 30th block of Northwest 14th Street. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel quickly arrived on the scene, where they found the boy who had been pulled from the water.

Deputies administered medical treatment at the scene before paramedics transported the child to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. According to investigators, the boy was conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital. His age and identity have not yet been released.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This marks the fourth near-drowning in Broward County in just over a week. On Friday, another boy was found unresponsive at a community pool in Lauderhill. A toddler was rescued from a Dania Beach pool on Wednesday, and a 4-year-old was revived after being found unresponsive in a pool in Wilton Manors last Friday.

Authorities are urging parents and caregivers to remain vigilant around water, stressing the importance of pool safety measures.

Broward residents can click here to learn how to sign their child up for free swimming lessons. Miami-Dade residents can click here for more information.