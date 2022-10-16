Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with any information that may help solve the case.

According to investigators, at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, Elijah Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace from north to south while riding his bicycle within the designated crosswalk. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard approaching Northwest 47th Terrace. The front of the vehicle struck Thompson’s bicycle propelling him off the bicycle and into the roadway. The driver of the vehicle then fled the crash scene.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Thompson dead.

The police said based on evidence recovered on the scene, the vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a dark colored 2018-2020 Infinity Q50. The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Broward detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or its aftermath or anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sherry Portoro at 954-321-4843, or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.