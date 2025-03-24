BCPS launches Small Business Certification Series to boost government contracting

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Small Business Certification Series, offering local entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to access government contracting opportunities with BCPS, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and Broward County.

The free, three-part series—organized by the District’s Economic Development and Diversity Compliance Department—aims to guide small business owners through the often-complex certification process. Participants will receive expert insights into financial requirements and hands-on assistance with completing certification applications.

Empowering Small Businesses: BCPS recognizes the challenges small businesses face when seeking government contracts and has tailored this series to simplify the process and provide essential tools for success. Key highlights of the certification series include:

Expert guidance on navigating the BCPS, SBA, and Broward County certification processes.

Insights into critical financial requirements for successful applications.

Hands-on support for completing certification applications.

Exclusive access to government contracting opportunities.

Due to limited spots, interested businesses must register in advance, and participation in all three sessions is mandatory to obtain certification.

Certification series schedule:

Part 1: Certification Basics (Virtual) – April 2, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – noon

– April 2, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – noon Part 2: Financial Considerations (Virtual) – April 16, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – noon

– April 16, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – noon Part 3: Hands-On “Get Certified” Event (In-person) – April 25, 2025, and May 22, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – noon (7770 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise)

Business owners interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/3EXbUbd. For further details, email [email protected].