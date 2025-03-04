South Florida News

BCPS announces winners of 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year Awards

CTE Teacher of the Year Awards
By Jovani Davis

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Awards, celebrating the achievements of educators who are shaping the future workforce.

The awards ceremony honored more than 50 CTE teachers from middle, high, and technical schools, recognizing their dedication and innovative contributions to student success.

“Congratulations to the well-deserved CTE Teacher of the Year winners! Your ability to empower students with essential skills and knowledge is a testament to your exceptional talent and dedication,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “We look forward to the continued impact you will have on our students.”

CTE Teacher of the Year: Regina Ferriera, Cooper City High School
Regina Ferriera, a DECA teacher and career development leader at Cooper City High School, has been named the 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of experience at BCPS, Ferriera has made a lasting impact on her students, fostering both professional skills and a sense of community. “Ms. Ferriera’s influence extends far beyond the classroom,” said DECA Student President Lilly Hirsch. “Her dedication to students, even after graduation, is remarkable. She fosters a supportive community that keeps alumni connected, fueling the growth of our DECA chapter.”

Reflecting on her journey, Ferriera said, “Eight years into teaching CTE, I know I am where I belong. Giving students the life skills they need to succeed is priceless. It is about more than technology; it is about networking, critical thinking, leadership, and real-world application.”

- Advertisement -

Rookie Teacher of the Year: Seema Naik, Coral Springs Middle School
Seema Naik, a biology, computer coding, and robotics teacher at Coral Springs Middle School, has been honored as the Rookie Teacher of the Year. With two years at Coral Springs and 20 years of experience in BCPS, Naik has significantly enriched the school’s academic and extracurricular programs. “Ms. Naik has been an integral part of Coral Springs Middle. Her influence goes beyond academics,” said Principal Jill Slesinski.

Naik, an engineer turned educator, emphasized the importance of STEM education, stating, “STEM and computer science are crucial for students’ success in the 21st century, providing a foundation for career paths and developing critical thinking skills. CTE empowers students for the future.”

Supporting Excellence in Education
The 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year Awards were sponsored by the Broward Education Foundation, Broward Technical Colleges, Certiport, FEAT Travel, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, NAF, and Oceans234. Their support underscores the vital role of CTE in preparing students for careers and bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world applications.

As BCPS continues to invest in career and technical education, the achievements of educators like Ferriera and Naik highlight the transformative impact of CTE programs in preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving job market.

More Stories

Lincoln Diaz-Balart

Cuban American Miami Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart dies at 70

Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Cuban American politician who spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives championing the cause of a free Cuba...
Martha Russ-Adams, Ellery Andrews, Jerry Hadley and Mary Russ Milligan. photo credit Michael Murphy Photography for History Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale unveils ‘Roots of Resilience’ exhibit celebrating Black history in Broward County

Broward County's business, political, and community leaders gathered on February 19 to celebrate the grand opening of History Fort Lauderdale’s latest permanent exhibit, “Roots...
Broward County Gregory Tony

‘I didn’t sign up to be ICE,’ says Broward Sheriff on new immigration laws

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony made it clear that his deputies won't be expanding their role in immigration enforcement despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's...
Miami

Miami’s wages are growing faster than most major US cities

Living in Miami isn’t cheap, but a new study reveals that working in the Magic City might be more lucrative than you think. Between...
Miami Beach spring break

Miami Beach is no longer a carefree spring break hotspot

The days of Miami Beach being a carefree spring break playground are officially over. As March kicks off, city officials have rolled out a...
Broward County Womens History

18 women honored in Broward County for Women’s History Month

In celebration of National Women's History Month, the Broward County Commission on the Status of Women is honoring 18 remarkable women who embody this...
Reece-Anglin Jamaican man lauderhill shooting

Jamaican man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Lauderhill

A Jamaican man has been charged with attempting to murder two law enforcement officers following a shootout in Lauderhill on February 12. Reece Anglin, 32,...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony spotlights fulfilling careers at BSO

Broward County Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony is urging individuals seeking stable and fulfilling careers to consider the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), highlighting the agency’s...
Florida's New Laws Impose Harsher Penalties for Crimes Committed by Undocumented Immigrants

Florida’s new laws impose harsher penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  In Florida, new immigration laws are imposing harsher penalties on individuals committing crimes while in the U.S. illegally. For instance, misdemeanor theft,...
DEI Boycott

Caribbean-Americans in South Florida join national boycott over DEI rollbacks

South Florida consumers are joining a nationwide effort to halt all spending for 24 hours on Friday, protesting the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Jamaica implements visa waiver for Dominican Republic visitors

Skip to content