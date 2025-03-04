BCPS announces winners of 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year Awards

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Awards, celebrating the achievements of educators who are shaping the future workforce.

The awards ceremony honored more than 50 CTE teachers from middle, high, and technical schools, recognizing their dedication and innovative contributions to student success.

“Congratulations to the well-deserved CTE Teacher of the Year winners! Your ability to empower students with essential skills and knowledge is a testament to your exceptional talent and dedication,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “We look forward to the continued impact you will have on our students.”

CTE Teacher of the Year: Regina Ferriera, Cooper City High School

Regina Ferriera, a DECA teacher and career development leader at Cooper City High School, has been named the 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of experience at BCPS, Ferriera has made a lasting impact on her students, fostering both professional skills and a sense of community. “Ms. Ferriera’s influence extends far beyond the classroom,” said DECA Student President Lilly Hirsch. “Her dedication to students, even after graduation, is remarkable. She fosters a supportive community that keeps alumni connected, fueling the growth of our DECA chapter.”

Reflecting on her journey, Ferriera said, “Eight years into teaching CTE, I know I am where I belong. Giving students the life skills they need to succeed is priceless. It is about more than technology; it is about networking, critical thinking, leadership, and real-world application.”

Rookie Teacher of the Year: Seema Naik, Coral Springs Middle School

Seema Naik, a biology, computer coding, and robotics teacher at Coral Springs Middle School, has been honored as the Rookie Teacher of the Year. With two years at Coral Springs and 20 years of experience in BCPS, Naik has significantly enriched the school’s academic and extracurricular programs. “Ms. Naik has been an integral part of Coral Springs Middle. Her influence goes beyond academics,” said Principal Jill Slesinski.

Naik, an engineer turned educator, emphasized the importance of STEM education, stating, “STEM and computer science are crucial for students’ success in the 21st century, providing a foundation for career paths and developing critical thinking skills. CTE empowers students for the future.”

Supporting Excellence in Education

The 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year Awards were sponsored by the Broward Education Foundation, Broward Technical Colleges, Certiport, FEAT Travel, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, NAF, and Oceans234. Their support underscores the vital role of CTE in preparing students for careers and bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world applications.

As BCPS continues to invest in career and technical education, the achievements of educators like Ferriera and Naik highlight the transformative impact of CTE programs in preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving job market.