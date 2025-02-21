Arrest made in burglary of University of Miami Quarterback Carson Beck’s home

An arrest was made Thursday night, just hours after the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was burglarized and three luxury vehicles were stolen from outside his residence. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest Friday morning.

Tykwon Deandre Anderson, a 20-year-old from Miami Gardens, faces multiple charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling while wearing a mask, grand theft, and grand theft of a vehicle, according to an arrest report. The burglary and vehicle thefts occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the scene in southwest Miami-Dade just before 7 a.m. Beck told authorities he and his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, were asleep at the time of the burglary. Cavinder, along with her twin sister Haley, plays basketball for the University of Miami.

The stolen vehicles included Beck’s silver Mercedes-Benz E-645 and Lamborghini Urus, along with Cavinder’s Range Rover. The report states that Anderson and three other suspects arrived at Beck’s home in a Mercedes-Benz E63. Two of the thieves jumped over the concrete fence and accessed the driveway where the vehicles were parked.

One of the burglars stole a garage opener from the Range Rover and used it to enter the home, where they took key fobs for the vehicles from the living room. The thieves then stole the cars, including the Lamborghini, which had been parked in the garage.

- Advertisement -

Deputies later found the Range Rover abandoned nearby on Southwest 86th Street, and the Mercedes was located later in the day on Southwest 64th Avenue.

Detectives traced the Mercedes-Benz the thieves had arrived in to a rental vehicle rented by Anderson. He was pulled over while driving the rental car in the 19000 block of Northwest 29th Place and was taken into custody.

Anderson was transported to the Kendall District Station, where he provided a full confession and detailed the burglary. He also admitted to being the driver of the stolen red Lamborghini.

As of Friday morning, Anderson is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with his bond still to be set. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the other individuals involved in the burglary and vehicle thefts to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.