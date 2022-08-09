Annie Neasman Inducted into Huron Hall of Fame

The Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) has announced that Annie Neasman was inducted into the Huron Hall of Fame and recognized as a healthcare industry difference maker. The award was presented by Huron, a global professional services firm, during its 20th annual What’s Right in Health Care® conference in Chicago on August 8-10, 2022.

We are thrilled and delighted that our President and CEO is the recipient of this “national prestigious honor,” says Irene Taylor Wooten, chair of the JTCHS Board.

The Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. is one of Miami-Dade County’s preeminent federally qualified community health care centers. It is the first Federally Qualified Health Center in the state and fifth in the nation. Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc., is a Florida 501 (c) 3, not-for-profit organization that has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967. JTCHS specializes in comprehensive health, offering myriad services to improve the health of the community.

“Annie Neasman is a compassionate leader dedicated to improving the healthcare industry, and the patient experience,” said Debbie Ritchie, managing director at Huron. “I congratulate Annie on this outstanding achievement and for their commitment to creating healthier and stronger communities.”

The Huron Hall of Fame recognizes healthcare leaders who make an impact on their organizations, employees, physicians, patients, and their families, as well as on the communities they serve. The Huron Hall of Fame award winners are dedicated and compassionate healthcare leaders who provide exceptional service and continue to make a difference in people’s lives. More than 65 healthcare leaders have been inducted into the Huron Hall of Fame since 2004.

What’s Right in Health Care is an annual event where healthcare professionals connect, learn, and share success stories to develop the expertise needed to build a culture that will propel their organization forward, create sustained clinical and operational improvements, and expand leadership skills.