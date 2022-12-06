Air Force Veteran Delvin Sayles pays it forward after his vehicle was stolen

On Wednesday, November 16 United States Air Force Veteran Delvin Sayles arrived at the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Pompano Beach District seeking assistance. He indicated to deputies that his vehicle was stolen on Veteran’s Day and he was approaching homelessness. During the conversation, Sayles also mentioned he was seeking guidance on how to restructure his life and obtain a job.

BSO’s Pompano Beach deputies said they immediately took action, contacting the district’s Community Outreach Response & Enforcement unit (CORE) and BSO’s Homeless Outreach Team to assist the veteran. Deputies also quickly located Sayles’ vehicle at a local tow company and helped him retrieve the car free of charge. Once inside the vehicle, the veteran learned the thieves had stolen all his belongings, including his cell phone. The Legacy Closet was then contacted and helped Sayles obtain a cell phone.

To further assist the veteran, he was provided with some essentials, such as toiletries, hand towels and snacks. Deputies also made an appointment for him to attend Community Court, which assists individuals experiencing homelessness. Mission United was also contacted and they committed to helping Sayles if he attended Community Court, which he did.

Broward Sheriff’s Office says every day is a new opportunity for the men and women of the BSO to assist those in need. Rarely do they encounter someone willing to reciprocate the kind gesture during a personal crisis, but that’s exactly what Sayles did.

Throughout the entire process, Delvin Sayles humbly expressed his desire to pay it forward; so, when he learned BSO Pompano Beach District was hosting its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Citi Centre, he insisted on volunteering. He was provided with the event’s date, time, and location and showed up as promised.

“Delvin, being super grateful and humble, made it very clear that he wanted to help give back in every possible way,” BSO Homeless Outreach Sergeant Michael Weiner said. “He showed up at the Turkey Giveaway and gave 100 percent of his time and effort. He is why we do what we do for the community, and we are grateful to have been able to assist such an amazing individual.”