9 Stalwarts Received Marcus Garvey Excellence Awards

Marcus Garvey Awardees
Community Excellence Awardees at the Celebration of Marcus Garvey & Reggae event at the Miramar Cultural Center on February 26. (L-R) Geoff Philps (Education), Commissioner Joy Smith (West Park), Jean Garvey (Redemption), Ajani Smith (for father Douglas), Dale Holness (Purpose), Andy Balentine (Entrepreneur), I-Jabulani Tafari (Self Reliance), Michael Dawson (Entrepreneur), Anthony B (Tradition), Miramar Vice-Mayor Yvette Colbourne, Ky-Mani Marley (Tradition), and Consul General to Jamaica Oliver Mair.

Nine community stalwarts continuing the legacy and works of Jamaica’s National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, were recipients of the Community Excellence Award celebrating Black History Month from Miramar Commissioner Maxwell Chambers and Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair.  

The event was the finale of the Black History Month activities “Celebrating Garvey & Reggae” at the Miramar Cultural Center on Monday (Feb. 28). Along with the outstanding awards presentation, the highlight of the evening was what can be described as an unforgettable performance by internationally famed performing arts group ASHE.

The three-hour presentation was a whole night of entertainment to a jam-packed audience in the 700 seat theater. Other performing artists included tenor Steve Higgins and one of Jamaica’s premier performing artists, Bunny Rose. Mistress of Ceremonies was South Florida’s Jamaica Diaspora cultural entertainer, Sophia Nicholson.

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR