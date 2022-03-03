9 Stalwarts Received Marcus Garvey Excellence Awards

Nine community stalwarts continuing the legacy and works of Jamaica’s National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, were recipients of the Community Excellence Award celebrating Black History Month from Miramar Commissioner Maxwell Chambers and Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair.

The event was the finale of the Black History Month activities “Celebrating Garvey & Reggae” at the Miramar Cultural Center on Monday (Feb. 28). Along with the outstanding awards presentation, the highlight of the evening was what can be described as an unforgettable performance by internationally famed performing arts group ASHE.

The three-hour presentation was a whole night of entertainment to a jam-packed audience in the 700 seat theater. Other performing artists included tenor Steve Higgins and one of Jamaica’s premier performing artists, Bunny Rose. Mistress of Ceremonies was South Florida’s Jamaica Diaspora cultural entertainer, Sophia Nicholson.

- Advertisement -