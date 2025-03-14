South Florida News

700-acre grass fire burns in South Miami-Dade, now 60% contained

South Miami-Dade fire
By Jovani Davis

A large grass fire has scorched 700 acres in South Miami-Dade, with firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire, which ignited near Southwest 344th Street and 117th Avenue, is currently 60% contained, though it briefly flared up after initially being 90% contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews remain on-site, supported by Air Rescue South, which is conducting water drops over the affected area.

Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen described the challenges of battling the fire, calling it a “very dangerous, very muddy area.” He told WSVN that firefighting equipment has even become stuck while attempting to control the flames.

The fire is located west of Turkey Point, an area with no immediate threat to homes or structures, according to NBC Miami.

- Advertisement -

Fire safety precautions for South Miami-Dade residents

Officials warn that thick smoke could cause health issues and lead to road closures, especially in the morning when smoke settles. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed to avoid respiratory irritation.

With this being the first major fire of the dry season (October to May), officials are urging residents—especially those near wooded areas—to exercise caution.

“If you’re operating UTVs or ATVs, or you’re having a barbecue, it’s so dry,” MacEwen said. “If you’re having a small recreational fire in your yard, be ready to put it out. Be careful. I wouldn’t recommend having a fire.”

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters remain on the scene working to fully extinguish the blaze. Police have set up roadblocks near the affected area to ensure public safety.

More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office to honor employees at Annual Awards Ceremony

Florida ethics board recommends public reprimand for Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

After years of investigation, the Florida Commission on Ethics recommended a public censure and reprimand for Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, concluding a prolonged...
South Florida ICU nurse

South Florida ICU nurse arrested for allegedly stealing fentanyl from hospital

A South Florida intensive care unit (ICU) nurse has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing fentanyl and other drugs from the hospital...
tax fraud

Miramar man faces federal charges for alleged $2 million tax fraud scheme

A Miramar man accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme made his initial appearance in federal court in Miami on Wednesday. Jimmy Desir, 46,...
Florida Leads Nation in Pending Immigration Cases amid Growing Backlog

Sunrise woman charged for fraudulent asylum application

A Sunrise woman has been arraigned on federal charges related to the submission of a fraudulent asylum application, authorities announced this week. Andrea C. Correa,...
Alexandra P. Davis UniverSoul Circus

Broward Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis leads Caribbean night at UniverSoul Circus

Broward County Commissioner for District 7, Alexandra P. Davis, took center stage as the guest ringmaster for the UniverSoul Circus’ Caribbean Night on March...
Nesta Leeloo, Caribbean Airlines flight

108-Year-Old Tamarac woman joins Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight home to Jamaica

Nesta Leeloo, a 108-year-old South Florida resident, was among the special passengers aboard Caribbean Airlines' inaugural daily flight from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay...
Hialeah police

Hialeah police to assist ICE under new Florida immigration law

Hialeah police officers will soon assist federal immigration agents in enforcing immigration laws, as part of a controversial new state policy signed last month. The...
broward schools superintendent howard hepburn

Broward School Board approves salary increases for more employees

Even more employees at Broward County Public Schools will see a boost in their paychecks following the School Board’s unanimous approval of salary increases...
miramar municipal elections

Miramar municipal elections: Colbourne, Cherasard, and Edwards secure wins

Miramar voters delivered a resounding mandate for progress and leadership in Tuesday’s municipal elections, re-electing Yvette Colbourne and electing Avril Cherasard and Carson “Eddy”...
florida schools cellphone ban

Florida lawmakers could ban full-day cellphone use in schools

Florida lawmakers are considering a major change to cellphone policies in schools, with two proposed bills aiming to prohibit phone use throughout the entire...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Broward Sheriff’s Office to honor employees at Annual Awards Ceremony

Florida ethics board recommends public reprimand for Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

Skip to content