700-acre grass fire burns in South Miami-Dade, now 60% contained

A large grass fire has scorched 700 acres in South Miami-Dade, with firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire, which ignited near Southwest 344th Street and 117th Avenue, is currently 60% contained, though it briefly flared up after initially being 90% contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews remain on-site, supported by Air Rescue South, which is conducting water drops over the affected area.

Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen described the challenges of battling the fire, calling it a “very dangerous, very muddy area.” He told WSVN that firefighting equipment has even become stuck while attempting to control the flames.

The fire is located west of Turkey Point, an area with no immediate threat to homes or structures, according to NBC Miami.

Fire safety precautions for South Miami-Dade residents

Officials warn that thick smoke could cause health issues and lead to road closures, especially in the morning when smoke settles. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed to avoid respiratory irritation.

With this being the first major fire of the dry season (October to May), officials are urging residents—especially those near wooded areas—to exercise caution.

“If you’re operating UTVs or ATVs, or you’re having a barbecue, it’s so dry,” MacEwen said. “If you’re having a small recreational fire in your yard, be ready to put it out. Be careful. I wouldn’t recommend having a fire.”

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters remain on the scene working to fully extinguish the blaze. Police have set up roadblocks near the affected area to ensure public safety.