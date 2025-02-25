3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale police search for suspects

Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left three people injured in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night. Authorities responded around 8:25 p.m. to a domestic stabbing in the 2700 block of Southwest 6th Drive.

Two female victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while a male victim had non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported all three victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Their identities and ages have not been released.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and law enforcement is actively searching for them. The investigation is ongoing.