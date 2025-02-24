South Florida News

25-year-old man dies after being tased by officer in Pembroke Pines incident

By Jovani Davis

A 25-year-old man died after being Tased by a police officer in Pembroke Pines over the weekend, authorities said. The man, identified as Sebastian Smoye Noisy of Doral, was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours after the encounter.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers responded to a call about a person who had trespassed onto private property and entered an undeveloped marsh at the 20200 block of Pembroke Road. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Noisy was reportedly barefoot and behaving unusually as he walked through the marsh, which is known to be home to dangerous wildlife.

When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with Noisy, asking for his name and whether he needed assistance. However, according to the police report, Noisy became agitated and did not comply with their commands. In an effort to detain him, officers deployed pepper spray, but it was ineffective. Subsequently, a Taser was used to subdue him.

After Noisy was Tased, fire rescue was called, but they were unable to reach the area where he was located. A police officer then transported Noisy a short distance to an accessible area where an ambulance could reach him. He was taken to the hospital shortly afterward.

Noisy died approximately three hours later, police confirmed. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has since taken over the investigation into his death, which is standard protocol in such cases.

