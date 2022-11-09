21st annual Miami short Film Festival features cinema from around the world

Miami’s 21st annual short film festival will be held Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, at three well-known venues – Deering Estate, Miami Beach Bandshell, and O Cinema South Beach, formerly Miami Beach Cinematheque.

“I am very excited for this year’s Miami short Film Festival,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Film is such a powerful medium to tell stories that enlighten, educate, and motivate us. With such a wide variety of topics and countries represented, this festival truly reflects Miami-Dade’s diverse and engaged residents.”

William Vela, founder, and executive director said, “The Miami Short Film Festival started by pure chance but has never ceased to be a labor of love. The festival has grown over the last 21 years alongside the city it thrives in, as have those of us who call MiamisFF home – especially myself. What started as an adventure, today is a forum that affords filmmakers the world over a place to express their dreams and project their message through the art of short films.”

This year’s festival is teeming with innovative and captivating cinema from around the world. With the world still reeling from the consequences of COVID-19, MiamisFF received over 575 submissions to represent talented filmmakers from 47 countries. There is something for everyone in this year’s selection of films covering narrative, documentary, experimental, and music videos, among other categories. Our passionate judges had the challenging task of selecting the films to be presented at this year’s festival, which will feature 39 productions from 12 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Iran, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States.

The 21st edition kicks off on Friday, November 11 with a gala opening night red carpet event, including a cocktail reception at the enchanting Deering Estate Courtyard and will feature a collection of films themed “Rebels with a Cause,” exploring convictions that lead us to recognize our deepest motivations.

The remaining festival has equally fascinating themes, such as “In the Mood for Awkward,” “Next Generations,” “Film Smoothie,” and a screening dedicated to local South Florida filmmakers. As it is customary, festival patrons will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with visiting filmmakers, directors, and actors immediately following each screening. Attending filmmakers will also participate in discussions of innovative technology and personal experiences.

Visit MiamisFF Calendar 2022 for a full listing of films.

Founded in 2002, the Miami short Film Festival is dedicated to promoting the short film genre, showcasing films from one to 20 minutes long. The festival is international in scope, bringing exposure to the world’s talented independent up-and-coming filmmakers, and affording patrons exclusive entertainment options.