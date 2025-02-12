20-Year-Old Arrested Following Death of 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Near Miami Shores

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. A 20-year-old man has been arrested following the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found outside his home near Miami Shores. Authorities confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive woman found in the backyard of a residence on Northeast Second Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they were met by a woman identified as Ms. Domond, who led them to the suspect, Dominique Domond. He then guided the deputies to the victim, Janise Barthold, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:25 p.m.

Ms. Domond told deputies that the suspect had explained that he and Barthold had argued, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Domond claimed he pushed Barthold from an elevated position through the back door of the house during the altercation. He also reportedly told Ms. Domond that Barthold had attacked him alongside an unknown male.

However, investigators said Domond’s statements were inconsistent and contradictory. After further questioning, Domond admitted that only he and Barthold were involved in the incident. According to the arrest report, he confessed to choking Barthold during the argument, then discarding her lifeless body by throwing it into the backyard.

As of Wednesday morning, Domond is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond has not yet been set.