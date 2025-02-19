South Florida News

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Shooting in Port St. Lucie Home

By Jovani Davis

A 2-year-old boy tragically shot himself in the head on Tuesday night while in a bedroom with his mother, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The incident occurred at a home on Northwest Zenith Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Authorities have stated that the firearm involved belonged to the mother’s fiancé, who also resides at the house.

Police have yet to file charges, as the investigation into the child’s death is still underway.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk stressed the importance of gun safety, particularly in homes with children. “If you’re gonna have a firearm, and you’re gonna have children in the house, obviously the gun needs to be secured,” Niemczyk said. “Don’t ever assume that the child is too young to be able to get a hold of that gun and pull the trigger.”

