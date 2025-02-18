13-year-old girl dies following Miami Gardens crash that killed family

A tragic crash in Miami Gardens that claimed the lives of a grandmother and three children earlier this month has resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl, bringing the death toll to five. The 13-year-old, Ka’Myra Graham, was severely injured in the crash and had been left brain dead. A family friend confirmed her death on Monday, saying that she had suffered too much internal damage from the accident.

The crash occurred on February 8, shortly before 6 p.m., at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue. Surveillance video showed a black Kia Sorrento rear-ending a white Nissan Altima, which then collided with a silver Cadillac Escalade. The crash resulted in the deaths of Rosa Jones, 51, who was the children’s grandmother, and her three grandchildren: 8-year-old Azariah McCall, 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson, and Kamari Graham, who had been celebrating his 10th birthday.

In addition to Ka’Myra Graham, the children’s mother, Donika Johnson, and her partner, Ariel Johnson, were hospitalized, along with a 7-year-old family friend, Cyrus Rankin, who was also critically injured in the crash.

Miami Gardens Police reported that the driver of the Kia Sorrento, 25-year-old Antonio Maurice Wilcox Jr., was speeding at approximately 99 mph at the time of the crash.

“Mr. Wilcox was driving at approximately 99 mph, accelerating at the point of impact, the accelerator was all the way down,” Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said.

Investigations revealed that Wilcox was accelerating at the point of impact and had alcohol in his system. He has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and was booked into the Broward jail. Wilcox is expected to be transferred to Miami-Dade for further proceedings.