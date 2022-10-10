13 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

Now a tropical depression, former Hurricane Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.

Thirteen people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm.

Guatemala’s disaster prevention agency said five people in Alta Verapaz province died after a hillside collapsed on their house burying them.

Police said two people died in the eastern El Salvador town of Guatajiagua after heavy rains caused a wall of their home to collapse.

Another man in El Salvador and one in Nicaragua died when trees fell on them.

Rivers overflowed their banks and El Salvador declared a state of emergency and opened 80 storm shelters.

In neighboring Honduras, a 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died after they were swept away by currents, and two people died when their boat swamped or capsized in northern Honduras.

AP/