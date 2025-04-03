Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May 4, 2026.

The former client relations manager, who has been in custody since February 2023, faces a 22-count indictment, including charges of forgery, larceny as a servant, and engaging in transactions involving criminal property.

During a plea and case management hearing on March 20, Panton’s attorney, Sylvester Hemmings, pressed for access to the Kroll audit report, which was commissioned by the Jamaican government and submitted in November 2023.

According to a report by the Jamaica Gleaner, Hemmings argued that the forensic audit, conducted by UK-based Kroll Associates, could be critical to Panton’s defense. However, the prosecution, which has declared readiness for trial, has indicated that it has fully disclosed all relevant documents.

Justice Vinette Graham Allen instructed Panton’s legal team to submit a formal request for the report to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). DPP Paula Llewellyn, who is not directly involved in the case, confirmed that her office has never had possession of the report and that it was not used to prepare the indictment. While the defense can request materials even if they are not part of the prosecution’s case, Llewellyn noted that any sourced documents might be subject to redactions if they impact ongoing investigations.

- Advertisement -

According to the Gleaner report, Hemmings has expressed skepticism about the prosecution’s case, arguing that it heavily relies on Panton’s confession, which she later recanted. He insists that the Kroll report could provide a clearer picture of SSL’s financial activities and potentially support Panton’s claims. The trial will be heard by a jury and is expected to feature testimony from at least 20 witnesses.

Panton, who remains in custody, will have an opportunity to renew her bail application on July 28, 2025. A trial readiness hearing is scheduled for November 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, public interest in the case remains high, particularly following sprint legend Usain Bolt’s criticisms of the government’s handling of the alleged J$4-billion fraud. Authorities have confirmed that Bolt’s company, Welljen, was among the 200 affected SSL clients, with approximately US$6.2 million (J$950 million) missing from its accounts.

Last month, Jamaica’s former Prime Minister PJ Patterson also warned the the Financial Services Commission (FSC) to prepare a “top-class legal team” to defend against potential lawsuits from investors at SSL. He questioned whether the FSC breached its statutory duties by failing to prevent the fraud, arguing that the agency is “clearly exposed to civil action.”