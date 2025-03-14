Jamaican media mourns the passing of veteran journalist Owen James

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Owen James, hailing him as a trailblazer in business journalism whose contributions left an indelible mark on Jamaica’s media landscape.

James, who dedicated nearly five decades to journalism, was widely respected for his work on business programmes aired on Television Jamaica and CVM Television. His career began at the Gleaner Company, where he later became editor of The Star, before playing a pivotal role in shaping journalism at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) in the early 1980s. During his tenure at JBC, he mentored and helped develop a generation of journalists who would go on to make significant contributions to the industry.

Recognising the need for greater focus on business news, James pioneered several groundbreaking programmes, including A Ray of Hope, The Business Day, The Business Review, and On a Personal Note. His later project, The Owen James Report, further solidified his status as a leader in financial journalism.

PAJ President Dashan Hendricks extended condolences to James’ family, friends, and colleagues, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a mentor, innovator, and advocate for quality journalism.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also paid tribute to James, describing him as a “respected voice” who played a crucial role in informing Jamaicans about economic and financial matters.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran business journalist Owen James,” Holness stated. “His work brought clarity to complex issues, helped foster a culture of financial literacy, and highlighted the stories of local entrepreneurs and industries.”

Holness noted that James’ insightful reporting and commitment to journalistic integrity contributed to Jamaica’s business development, adding that his passing leaves a void in the media fraternity.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who mourn his loss. May his soul rest in peace, and may we continue to be inspired by his dedication to excellence and service to our nation,” the Prime Minister said.

James’ passing marks the end of an era in Jamaican journalism, but his legacy will live on through the many journalists he mentored and the impact of his pioneering work in business reporting.