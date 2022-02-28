Jamaican Government Urges Nationals to Leave Russia

Jamaican nationals living in Russia have been encouraged to take precautionary measures for their safety and leave the country if this becomes necessary.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith said her ministry issued the warning due to reports that nationals in Russia and surrounding Eastern European countries could be impacted by the crisis occurring in Ukraine.

“We are aware of eight (8) Jamaican students, but our team has been receiving anecdotal reports of a higher number who are in Russia. Although we understand all of them are well and not experiencing disruptions, we take this opportunity to strongly urge Jamaicans in Russia, or persons who are aware of Jamaicans living in Russia, to provide the relevant contact information and location to the Consular Affairs Department here in Jamaica, and leave where possible before tension rises in that country,” Johnson Smith said.

“We take this opportunity to strongly urge nationals in these and surrounding countries in Eastern Europe to exercise prudence in their activities and to take precautionary measures for their safety. These include, and are not limited to, securing safe passage to alternative locations, securing the necessary resources to do so, and establishing relationships with family or friends that may be of assistance, as necessary, in ensuring their security,” Johnson Smith added.

“It is always helpful to let us know of your contact information and location when you are temporarily abroad, in the event, there is a need for consular services, especially during emergency situations.”

In this regard, you should consider providing your contact details to the Consular Affairs Department at: [email protected] or [email protected].

The Foreign Affairs minister said that her Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and its Embassy in Berlin continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and Russia.

CMC