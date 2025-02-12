Jamaica slips in global corruption rankings for 2024

Jamaica has dropped four places on Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), ranking 73rd out of 180 countries. While the island’s CPI score of 44 remains unchanged from last year—its highest-ever recorded score—Jamaica’s slip in ranking highlights ongoing challenges in the fight against corruption.

The CPI, which ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, scores nations from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). A score below 50 indicates a serious corruption problem, and Jamaica has consistently remained in this category for over two decades, with its historical average standing at 38.

Jamaica is not alone in its struggles. In the Caribbean, only a few nations have consistently scored above 50, signaling lower perceived corruption. Barbados continues to lead the region in transparency, maintaining its status as the least corrupt English-speaking Caribbean nation for the fifth consecutive year. The Bahamas and St. Vincent and the Grenadines also rank higher than Jamaica. However, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, like Jamaica, have struggled to break free from the below-50 category.

At the global level, Denmark, Finland, Singapore, and New Zealand top the 2024 CPI as the world’s least corrupt nations, while South Sudan, Somalia, Venezuela, and Syria rank among the most corrupt. Transparency International’s report emphasizes that countries with strong, independent institutions and free elections tend to perform better in fighting corruption. Full democracies average a CPI score of 73, while “flawed democracies” like Jamaica score 47 on average.

Beyond governance, corruption is also a growing obstacle to tackling urgent global challenges. Transparency International warns that corruption is a major threat to climate action, slowing efforts to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, stressed that corruption is not just an economic issue but a fundamental threat to democracy, human rights, and global stability.

- Advertisement -

While Jamaica has seen gradual progress in its CPI score, its persistent classification as a “flawed democracy” underscores the need for stronger anti-corruption measures. The broader Caribbean region, though varied in performance, faces a shared challenge: ensuring governance structures remain transparent, accountable, and resistant to corruption’s deep-rooted effects.