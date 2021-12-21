Jamaica Postpones Rolling Out of Digital Vaccination Cards

On the same day that the digital vaccination cards were to be made available to residents, Jamaica health authorities announced that the availability of the cards will be delayed due to technical difficulties.

Last week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton said that the digital cards would have been available on December 20 via the vaxcert.moh.gov.jm portal and would bring the island in line with global COVID-19 vaccination standards.

But in a statement announcing the delay, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said it is working to resolve the technical difficulties and apologized for any inconveniences caused.

It said the public will be kept updated on the developments, but gave no indication as to how soon the matter is expected to be resolved.

Under the new system, persons who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to download their vaccination verification cards from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website to show proof that they have taken the jab.

The digital card, modeled after those used in the United States and Europe, will make it easier for Jamaicans to travel overseas and also give them ease of access to vaccinated-only events and gatherings, the ministry said.