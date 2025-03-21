Jamaica’s minimum wage to increase to $16,000 in June

The Jamaican government has announced an increase in the national minimum wage from $15,000 to $16,000 per 40-hour work week, effective June 1, 2025. The 6.7 percent increase was revealed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during his 2025/26 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 20.

Holness emphasized that the wage increase is part of the government’s ongoing effort to improve the livelihoods of Jamaica’s lowest-paid workers while maintaining economic stability.

“Our nation thrives on the dedication and resilience of our workforce, especially those who contribute daily in essential but oftentimes under-appreciated roles. From household workers and artisans to laborers, store clerks, and security personnel, these individuals form the backbone of our economy, supporting industries that drive national development and prosperity,” said Holness.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his administration has steadily raised the minimum wage by 158 percent over the past nine years, up from $6,200 per 40-hour work week in 2016. He noted that this increase significantly outpaces inflation and represents real earnings growth for minimum wage workers.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the government has raised the minimum wage. In recent years, the minimum wage has seen steady hikes:

2022: Increased from $7,000 to $9,000 (28.5% increase)

2023: Increased from $9,000 to $13,000

2024: Increased from $13,000 to $15,000

Holness reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving living standards, stating:

“This Government remains committed to supporting our hard-working citizens, ensuring fair wages, and improving living standards for all Jamaicans as we move forward together towards a more prosperous future.”

National Housing Trust loan limits increased

In addition to the minimum wage increase, Holness announced major adjustments to the National Housing Trust (NHT) to make homeownership more accessible to Jamaicans.

Under the revised NHT policy, individual loan limits will increase from $7.5 million to $9 million. Two co-applicants can now borrow up to $17 million, up from $15 million. Three co-applicants will have access to $23 million, an increase from $21 million. For homes priced at $14 million or less, individuals will be able to borrow up to $12 million.

Holness said these changes are designed to increase affordability and accessibility for Jamaican homebuyers, making it easier for individuals and families to own a home.

The government’s twin policy moves—raising the minimum wage and expanding NHT loan limits—are expected to boost the financial security of low-income workers in Jamaica and facilitate greater homeownership, reinforcing Holness’s broader vision for economic growth and stability in Jamaica.