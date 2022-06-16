Jamaica Cabinet Approves National Diaspora Policy

The Jamaica government has approved the National Diaspora Policy and a plan of action to implement the strategies identified is currently being drafted, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell, says.

Campbell, addressing the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference, said the event serves as a forum to discuss key elements of the Plan of Action.

The National Diaspora Policy reflects the commitment of the Jamaica government to pursue diaspora-related strategies and initiatives that are mutually beneficial to the national development process and the well-being of its diaspora population.

The policy provides the framework for enhancing the principle of mutuality between Jamaica and the diaspora.

It is aligned to the goals articulated in the National Development Plan, Vision 2030 Jamaica, which is aimed at creating a framework for Jamaica to achieve developed country status, as well as national priority documents such as the Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework.

Campbell said the technology will be critical in achieving the goals of the policy, as there will be a need for “access to reliable, regular and updated statistics of the size, location, and demographic characteristics of diaspora members.”

He said as such, the ministry will be collaborating with international partners to develop a digital portal and diaspora registration platform to collect data to facilitate evidence-based decision-making for diaspora engagement.

“A feasibility study will also be developed, in consultation with the diaspora, on a Jamaican Diaspora Engagement Model,” he added.

Discussions during the Diaspora Conference will focus on re-energizing and motivating members of the diaspora to be active partners during the post-COVID-19 era and provide updates on the progress of national and socio-economic developments and actions for increased customer satisfaction in key service areas that are of critical importance.

Campbell said the government remains committed to harnessing the full potential of the Jamaica Diaspora and it is recognized that the remittance industry needs to be formalized and modernized.

He said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will support the government’s efforts in this regard.

CMC/