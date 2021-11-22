Haiti Elected to UNESCO’s Executive Council

The Permanent Delegate of Haiti to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dominique Dupuy, says the country has been elected to the Executive Council of UNESCO, for the period 2021-2025.

The election of Haiti which was held last week in Paris during the 41st session of the General Conference of the Organization, concludes a campaign carried out for eight months within the organization where Haiti emerged victorious from a competition in which five countries competed for three seats.

Haiti received 119 votes out of 178 voting countries.

This is the fifth time in 75 years of presence at UNESCO, that Haiti will sit on the Executive Board, one of the three constitutional bodies of the Organization composed of 58 members, where major decisions are made.

“The permanent delegation of Haiti UNESCO wishes to express its great gratitude to all the member states which have supported Haiti and also to underline the immense work carried out by the Haitian Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Haitian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO congratulates the Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the Haitian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO and the entire team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who made this great victory for Haiti elected,” said Chancellor Claude Joseph.

CMC