Grenada signs visa waiver agreements with several African countries

Grenada Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall (right)
Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall (right)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Grenada has strengthened its diplomatic footprint by forging new relations with several African nations and signing visa waiver agreements as part of its broader foreign policy strategy.

The move is aimed at enhancing trade, travel, and economic cooperation, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall told Parliament during the EC$1.9 billion budget debate.

Andall emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating the movement of goods and people, which he described as essential for business growth. “We have been aggressively pursuing the signing of visa waiver agreements with a number of countries across the globe,” he said, listing Ghana, Egypt, the Republic of Benin, and the Kingdom of Morocco as recent signatories. Grenada is also in talks with Qatar, Angola, and South Africa to finalize similar agreements.

He noted that while Ghana’s visa waiver agreement awaits ratification due to a recent change in government, discussions with Egypt are progressing. Additionally, Grenada has developed a strategic roadmap with Morocco, focusing on scholarships, fertilization programs, renewable energy collaboration, and agreements in health and tourism.

New diplomatic relations with African countries

Beyond Africa, Grenada has expanded its diplomatic network by establishing relations with Bangladesh, Cape Verde, Mauritius, Lesotho, Andorra, and the Kingdom of Jordan during the 2024 fiscal year. Andall underscored the benefits of these partnerships, stating, “All of these signings give us the opportunity to engage with a wider cross-section of people; it gives us more options and therefore more leverage and more opportunities.”

Further discussions are ongoing with The Gambia, Senegal, the Philippines, South Sudan, and Mauritania for diplomatic relations, reflecting Grenada’s intent to position itself as an active global player.

Andall, whose portfolio includes Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Export Development, stressed the importance of viewing diplomatic engagements as investments rather than expenses. “It’s a competitive world out there. We have to start seeing certain things not just as expenses but as investment,” he asserted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated 1.2% of the EC$1.9 billion budget for 2025, a commitment that aligns with the government’s vision to deepen international partnerships and create new economic opportunities for Grenada.

