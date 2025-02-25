NewsCaribbean

Freedom of movement for CARICOM nationals to begin June 1

CARICOM Caribbean general elections
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Prime Minister of Barbados and chairman of CARICOM, Mia Amor Mottley, has announced that the regional body is on the brink of finalizing arrangements that will enable the freedom of movement for CARICOM nationals starting June 1.

This major development was one of the key outcomes of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which concluded on Friday at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort.

Speaking at the closing press conference, attended both in person and online, Mottley emphasized that regional leaders had agreed on a mechanism to allow smaller groups of CARICOM member states to implement policies independently, rather than requiring full consensus.

“If that protocol for enhanced cooperation is completely ratified by the end of March, it opens the way for a number of countries to… the possibility of freedom of movement for CARICOM nationals from June 1, with the according rights of primary and secondary education, emergency health care, and access also to primary health care,” Mottley explained.

She noted that this move is critical for the region, which—except for Haiti—faces a declining and aging population. She urged CARICOM to move beyond the slow, gradual approach to integration and allow willing nations to take the lead in making freedom of movement a reality in 2025.

What this means for CARICOM nationals

For the average CARICOM citizen, this decision means that from June 1, nationals of participating countries will be able to move freely across borders without restrictions. They will have access to essential services such as education and healthcare in these nations, similar to how citizens are treated. This could open new job opportunities, allow families to relocate more easily, and strengthen regional economic ties.

CARICOM leaders also discussed improving maritime and air transport, increasing private sector involvement in regional trade, expanding hospitality training programs, and advancing digital transformation in tourism-related businesses. Additionally, plans for a CARICOM Educational Transformation Commission were outlined to enhance education standards across the region.

With these significant strides toward integration, the vision of a more unified and mobile Caribbean community is closer than ever to becoming a reality.

