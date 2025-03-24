NewsCaribbeanGuyana

France to open embassy in Guyana in September

Guyana France
President Dr Irfaan Ali and France’s Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Séjourné sharing a light moment at State House on Monday (Office of the President photo)
By Joanne Clark

France is set to open its embassy in Guyana this September, a move aimed at deepening economic cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“One of the goals of opening this embassy is to enhance economic cooperation,” French Ambassador to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste, told Sunday Stabroek in an exclusive interview during his visit this week.

The embassy will be located at Lot 25 Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, and is expected to serve as a gateway for increased investment, not only from France but from other European nations as well.

Ambassador de Lacoste acknowledged that Guyana remains relatively unknown in France and much of Europe. He noted that many French nationals mistakenly associate it with French Guiana, an overseas territory of France, or even confuse it with New Guinea in Africa.

However, he believes that Guyana’s rapidly growing oil sector will soon change this. “With the economic boom, in a few years, everybody will know about Guyana,” he stated, highlighting the potential for increased global interest and investment.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador emphasized France’s commitment to ensuring Guyana becomes a priority for French companies. “We have to make sure that Guyana is on the radar as a go-to for French businesses,” he said.

Over the past two years, three French private-sector economic missions have visited Guyana, and he hopes that the opening of the embassy will facilitate even more. Last year, 10 French companies explored investment opportunities in the country, and de Lacoste is determined to see that number grow.

France as Guyana’s gateway to Europe

Beyond business, the ambassador highlighted the strong military collaboration between Guyana and France. He also noted that local officials increasingly see France as their gateway into the European Union (EU). “We want to be this entry point for Guyana,” he affirmed.

Even with the embassy opening, the French Consulate in Georgetown will continue processing Schengen visas for travelers whose main destination is France or its territories, such as French Guiana and Martinique. Since visa processing began in October 2023, 101 applications have been received, with 80 visas granted so far.

Ambassador de Lacoste clarified a common misunderstanding—many applicants mistakenly assume they can apply for visas to any European country through the French Consulate. However, France does not have agreements to issue visas on behalf of countries like Italy or Germany, meaning applicants must ensure France is their main point of stay.

The opening of the embassy follows years of lobbying by President Irfaan Ali, who had pressed for easier visa access for Guyanese. Previously, those seeking Schengen visas had to travel to the Dutch Embassy in Suriname, a requirement that had been a point of contention for Guyana’s government.

The breakthrough came last year after France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné, visited Guyana in March. A joint communiqué was issued, announcing the establishment of a French Embassy in Georgetown by 2025, making France the first EU country to have a full diplomatic presence in Guyana.

Ambassador de Lacoste credited President Ali’s persistence for making the embassy a reality. “President Ali continued to push for this, and it was through his efforts and France’s commitment that this is happening,” he said.

More Stories

Warren Newby

Warren Newby wins JLP selection for Clarendon North Western as Jamaica prepares for elections

As Jamaica gears up for general elections due by September this year, former senator Warren Newby has emerged as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP)...
Belize Health Minister Kevin Bernard

Belize Health Minister Kevin Bernard defends Cuban medical missions

Belize’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Kevin Bernard, has reaffirmed his support for the Cuban medical missions, aligning himself with other Caribbean leaders who...
mass deportation legal status

US ends legal staus for over 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, and other migrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it is revoking humanitarian parole (or legal staus) for approximately 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans,...
Mark Golding PNP

Jamaica’s opposition leader Mark Golding says he has renounced UK citizenship

According to The Gleaner, Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding has allegedly provided documents to confirm his renunciation of British...
portmore jamaica

PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

The People’s National Party (PNP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to issue an interim injunction preventing the Government from designating Portmore as Jamaica’s...
Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

Guyana warns Venezuela against aggression as international support grows

Guyana's Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured Guyanese that any physical aggression by Venezuela will...
Natalio Wheatley BVI

BVI premier hails St. Martin’s entry into OECS as ‘historic’

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed St. Martin’s accession to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), describing it as...
Grenada seeks debt relief hurricane

Jamaican gov’t disburses over $1.5 billion in Hurricane Beryl relief

More than $1.5 billion in direct financial assistance has been disbursed to families across Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Beryl last year, according to Minister...
stuart-young-trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago’s PM promises new ministry to boost efficiency

Trinidad and Tobago's new Prime Minister Stuart Young has pledged to establish a Ministry of Implementation and Efficiency if his administration secures victory in...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas signs LNG terminal agreement to lower energy costs

The Bahamian government has taken a major step toward energy reform with the signing of an agreement for the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Warren Newby

Warren Newby wins JLP selection for Clarendon North Western as Jamaica...

Skip to content