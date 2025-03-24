France to open embassy in Guyana in September

France is set to open its embassy in Guyana this September, a move aimed at deepening economic cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“One of the goals of opening this embassy is to enhance economic cooperation,” French Ambassador to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste, told Sunday Stabroek in an exclusive interview during his visit this week.

The embassy will be located at Lot 25 Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, and is expected to serve as a gateway for increased investment, not only from France but from other European nations as well.

Ambassador de Lacoste acknowledged that Guyana remains relatively unknown in France and much of Europe. He noted that many French nationals mistakenly associate it with French Guiana, an overseas territory of France, or even confuse it with New Guinea in Africa.

However, he believes that Guyana’s rapidly growing oil sector will soon change this. “With the economic boom, in a few years, everybody will know about Guyana,” he stated, highlighting the potential for increased global interest and investment.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador emphasized France’s commitment to ensuring Guyana becomes a priority for French companies. “We have to make sure that Guyana is on the radar as a go-to for French businesses,” he said.

Over the past two years, three French private-sector economic missions have visited Guyana, and he hopes that the opening of the embassy will facilitate even more. Last year, 10 French companies explored investment opportunities in the country, and de Lacoste is determined to see that number grow.

France as Guyana’s gateway to Europe

Beyond business, the ambassador highlighted the strong military collaboration between Guyana and France. He also noted that local officials increasingly see France as their gateway into the European Union (EU). “We want to be this entry point for Guyana,” he affirmed.

Even with the embassy opening, the French Consulate in Georgetown will continue processing Schengen visas for travelers whose main destination is France or its territories, such as French Guiana and Martinique. Since visa processing began in October 2023, 101 applications have been received, with 80 visas granted so far.

Ambassador de Lacoste clarified a common misunderstanding—many applicants mistakenly assume they can apply for visas to any European country through the French Consulate. However, France does not have agreements to issue visas on behalf of countries like Italy or Germany, meaning applicants must ensure France is their main point of stay.

The opening of the embassy follows years of lobbying by President Irfaan Ali, who had pressed for easier visa access for Guyanese. Previously, those seeking Schengen visas had to travel to the Dutch Embassy in Suriname, a requirement that had been a point of contention for Guyana’s government.

The breakthrough came last year after France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné, visited Guyana in March. A joint communiqué was issued, announcing the establishment of a French Embassy in Georgetown by 2025, making France the first EU country to have a full diplomatic presence in Guyana.

Ambassador de Lacoste credited President Ali’s persistence for making the embassy a reality. “President Ali continued to push for this, and it was through his efforts and France’s commitment that this is happening,” he said.