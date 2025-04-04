NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Four arrested in major gold smuggling bust in Guyana

By Joanne Clark

Police in Guyana have detained four individuals, including three foreign nationals, after successfully intercepting a gold smuggling operation.

The arrests were made on Thursday as part of a significant investigation led by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which uncovered a major gold trafficking ring.

The detainees include two Brazilian nationals, a Cuban, and a Guyanese, who were apprehended in possession of a large quantity of gold valued at over GUY$30 million, as well as over GUY$31 million in cash. SOCU officials also seized a number of electronic devices during the operation. While the exact location of the bust was not disclosed, the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence, leading to the disruption of what authorities believe was an illicit smuggling operation.

Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, head of SOCU, stated that the operation was a significant breakthrough in the fight against gold smuggling. “We were able to intervene before the gold could be moved,” he said. “This is a win for law enforcement in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal gold trafficking in the region.”

Karimbaksh also issued a stern warning to gold smugglers, saying, “Stop this illicit activity or you will face the full force of the law.”

This bust follows a similar operation on March 5, 2025, in which two individuals were arrested for their involvement in gold smuggling.

SOCU’s statement emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit gold smuggling and dismantling the networks responsible for these illegal activities. “The Government of Guyana remains resolute in its mission to combat illicit gold smuggling and prevent further economic losses,” the statement read.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that strict measures are enforced to hold offenders accountable and protect the country’s resources.

