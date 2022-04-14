fbpx
NewsCaribbeanSt. Lucia

Former St Lucia opposition leader jailed on tax related charge

marcus_nicholas st.lucia
By Sheri-Kae McLeod

A High Court judge Tuesday sentenced former St Lucia opposition leader Marcus Nicholas to six months in jail after he was found guilty of “uttering or using false documents for tax purposes”.

Justice Patrick Thompson imposed the sentence on Nicholas, who in 2017 was arrested after he attempted to get a tax return payment in his girlfriend’s name. A jury in November last year found him guilty of the charge.

“I take full responsibility,” he told the court, adding “I am sorry that I put the Court and the country in this position and accept full responsibility”.

- Advertisement -

The Court heard that Nicholas, who first entered Parliament in 2001 as a member of the United Workers Party (UWP), wrote a letter to the Inland Revenue and signed it in his girlfriends’ name as well as writing her name below the signature.

The judge in imposing the sentence said Nicholas, a former deputy speaker, who also served as a junior minister in the government of the late Sir John Compton following the 2006 general election, should have known better.

Nicholas served as opposition leader from April 2004 to November 2006 and did not contest the 2011 general election.

CMC/

 

Previous articleFormer radio personality pleads guilty to fraud-related charges in Antigua
Next articleMixed review for human rights in the Caribbean

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
haiti prison break

Mixed review for human rights in the Caribbean

Skip to content