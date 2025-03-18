NewsCaribbeanGrenada

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell collapses during political meeting

Grenada’s Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell says he will not be seeking re-election
Former prime minister Dr. Keith Mitchell (CMC Photo)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a political meeting in Happy Hill, Grenada.

Dr. Mitchell, 78, was delivering his response to the government’s ongoing budget presentation when he suddenly lost consciousness. Just before collapsing, he was heard saying, “Brothers and sisters, I am (blacking out).” Some members of the audience, misinterpreting his words, initially responded with cheers, believing he was announcing his retirement from politics.

A statement from the NNP later revealed that Dr. Mitchell had been battling the flu but remained committed to delivering his speech. The party also noted that he was emotionally overwhelmed following the passing of a close family member on Sunday night.

In response to the incident, the Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada issued a statement acknowledging Dr. Mitchell’s collapse. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery and urged the nation to keep the former prime minister in their thoughts and prayers.

Dr. Mitchell, Grenada’s longest-serving prime minister, is said to be in good spirits following the episode. His condition is being closely monitored, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Keith Mitchell resigned last month as Leader of the Opposition and head of the NNP. In his resignation letter to Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve but emphasized the need for new leadership to guide the party forward. While relinquishing his leadership position, he remains the Member of Parliament for St. George North West.

Hon. Emmalin Pierre, the newly appointed Political Leader of the NNP, has since taken over as Leader of the Opposition, making history as the first female to hold the position within the party.

 

