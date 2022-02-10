Exciting Plans Unveiled for Reggae Month 2022

Reggae Month 2022 will kick off with a performance by Sizzla alongside a 35-piece orchestra and will be one of the main highlights for the month.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange, has shared a list of plans and activities sure to make this year’s Reggae Month invigorating.

The Minister, who only provided a preview of the activities, said Sizzla’s highly anticipated performance would include arrangement and compositions from Jamaica’s elite reggae and classical music realms.

“This will be history in the making, the first dancehall artiste to perform with a full-fledged orchestra. I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to this one, and, of course, all of which will be on offer for Reggae Month,” the Minister stated.

Jon Williams will make the musical arrangements with Ibo Cooper as the orchestra conductor and Dean Fraser as band leader and musical director.

With Jamaica celebrating its 60th anniversary of Independence, Reggae Month will kickstart the many activities slated for celebration this year.

“We are now well into the year of our diamond jubilee, our 60th anniversary of Independence, which we refer to as Jamaica 60. And whilst it’s not lost on us that we have to be mindful of the hardships brought on by the pandemic, we are equally cognizant that we cannot simply allow this significant milestone in our country’s history to drift by,” Minister Grange said.

What else to expect for Reggae Month celebrations

Along with Sizzla’s performance, there will be a program of exciting activities involving various music stalwarts. The Minister disclosed that VP records would again partner with the Ministry on the closing event for Reggae Month on Sunday, February 27.

Minister Grange saluted the Jamaican diaspora for its continued support of Reggae Month. She gave a hearty shout-out to the organizers of activities in South Florida, especially in the city of Miramar, noting that it is a place many now refer to as Kingston 21.

Reggae Month 2022 promises to be an exhilarating couple of weeks. It is the only month-long reggae festival in the world.

The Reggae Jamaica mobile app is available to download on the App Store and the Google Play store to see all the information on Reggae Month first hand.