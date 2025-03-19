NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Escalating violence in Haiti displaces over 60,000 in one month

Haiti displacement
Crowded corridors replace classrooms in this school, now a displacement site in Haiti’s capital. IOM’s support—from medical aid to hygiene kits—helps ensure the well-being of families seeking safety. Credit: IOM 2024 / Antoine Lemonnier
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Haiti’s humanitarian crisis has reached new extremes as surging gang violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, has forced more than 60,000 people to flee their homes in just one month, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The latest wave of displacement marks yet another grim milestone in the country’s deepening instability.

For years, gang violence, displacement, and political turmoil have gripped Port-au-Prince and other regions, but in the past two months, the security situation has deteriorated at an alarming rate. Armed groups have intensified their attacks on civilians, encroaching on previously gang-free areas and triggering mass evacuations. The capital remains under siege, with the Port-au-Prince airport still closed.

Several neighborhoods, including Delmas, Carrefour-Feuilles, Martissant, Fort National, Pétion-Ville, and Tabarre, have been heavily impacted by the escalating violence, forcing thousands to flee. Many of the displaced have sought refuge in one of 48 temporary shelters, including 12 newly established sites, while others have been taken in by already overburdened host families.

“This alarming surge in displacements underscores the relentless cycle of violence devastating Haiti’s capital. We have never observed such large numbers of people moving in this short time,” said Grégoire Goodstein, IOM’s Chief in Haiti. “Families are being uprooted time and again, forced to leave everything behind as they flee for safety. Many of those displaced were already living in precarious conditions after previous displacements.”

- Advertisement -

The number of displaced people across Haiti has now surpassed 1 million—three times higher than a year ago. Yet, despite the worsening crisis, international attention and humanitarian aid remain insufficient. Limited resources and growing insecurity have strained response efforts, leaving thousands without adequate protection, food, water, and medical care.

Humanitarian groups, including IOM, continue to provide aid. Last month alone, IOM reached over 16,000 people with clean water and hygiene support, while 3,700 received emergency shelter, medical assistance, and psychosocial support. However, resources remain stretched thin, and humanitarian access is increasingly restricted due to security concerns.

Goodstein warned that without additional support, Haiti faces an even greater humanitarian catastrophe. “People fleeing violence need immediate protection, food, water, and shelter. The situation is worsening by the day, and without additional support, we risk seeing an even greater humanitarian catastrophe unfold,” he emphasized.

IOM has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting displaced communities in Haiti, from emergency relief to long-term recovery. However, as conditions deteriorate, international assistance remains critical to addressing the escalating crisis and preventing further suffering.

 

More Stories

President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

A newly declassified trove of U.S. government documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy has shed light on the CIA’s extensive...
Guyana signs MOU with UK company for new health record system

Guyana signs agreement to implement Electronic Health Record system

Guyana has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with UK-based RioMed Limited to develop and implement a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, aiming to modernize...
Eldridge Eugene Woods Bermuda

Bermuda mourns Eldridge Eugene Woods, PLP founder and civil rights pioneer

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and the wider Bermuda community are mourning the loss of Eldridge Eugene Woods, the last surviving founder of the...
Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad and Tobago police seized 99 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, valued at over $10 million, during a highway stop-and-search operation in La Horquetta on...
Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him

Shyne Barrow to step down as Belize opposition leader following election defeat

Moses "Shyne" Barrow has announced his intention to resign as leader of Belize's Opposition after losing his reelection bid in the country's recent general...
Mark Golding PNP

PNP sues Jamaican government over Portmore parish legislation

The People’s National Party (PNP) has taken legal action against the Government’s decision to designate Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish, filing a lawsuit in...
stuart-young-trinidad

Trinidad’s general election date announced: April 28, 2025

Prime Minister Stuart Young has announced that Trinidad and Tobago’s general election will be held on April 28, 2025. The announcement came on Tuesday,...
US travel ban

US dismisses travel ban reports that include Caribbean nations

The U.S. Department of State has dismissed reports suggesting that a new travel ban could impact multiple countries, including several in the Caribbean. Despite...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua PM faces US scrutiny over Russian megayacht sale

A U.S. federal judge has authorized attorneys representing a Russian woman to access financial records related to the controversial sale of a seized megayacht...
St. Vincent Guyana-Venezuela border

St. Vincent Prime Minister Gonsalves meets Maduro over Guyana-Venezuela border tensions

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves traveled to Venezuela to meet with President Nicolás...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

Skip to content