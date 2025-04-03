NewsCaribbeanDominica

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

cannabis
By Joanne Clark

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry in the country.

The committee convened for its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, and technical fields.

Formed by the Cabinet, the committee is tasked with serving for a term of 12 to 18 months. Its main objective is to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the health, legal, economic, and social implications of marijuana use in Dominica. This evidence-based assessment will form the foundation for informed decision-making at the national level.

In line with its responsibilities, the committee will engage with diverse perspectives to shape a policy framework that reflects the values and priorities of the Dominican people. This framework will guide recommendations on the reclassification of marijuana and the legal regulations that would govern its use, should new legislation be introduced.

Additionally, the committee is expected to develop a national roadmap for the cannabis industry, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and responsible regulation. The strategic plan will ensure that the cannabis sector contributes to the economy while prioritizing public health and safety.

- Advertisement -

The committee’s long-term vision includes the establishment of a National Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the recommended policies and regulations, helping to shape a structured and regulated cannabis industry in Dominica.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to building a thriving, well-regulated cannabis sector that aligns with global trends while safeguarding public interest.

 

More Stories

CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary...
Donald Trump tariff

Caribbean nations react to US reciprocal tariffs announcement

Caribbean countries are assessing the potential economic fallout from sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with some governments seeking talks with...
Trinidad Attorney General

Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during...
Confessed SSL fraudster Jean Ann Panton charged

Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May...
Donald Trump tariff

Trump slaps 10% tariff on most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on April 2, 2025, a 10% tariff on exports from most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, to the American market....
mario joseph

Renowed Haitian human rights lawyer Mario Joseph dies at 62

Mario Joseph, a prominent human rights attorney in Haiti who fought against injustice for decades, has died at the age of 62. Joseph passed away...
Guyana’s APNU and AFC leaders

Talks between Guyana’s APNU and AFC stall as coalition deadline passes

Efforts to revive a political alliance between two of Guyana’s main opposition parties—the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change...
Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector

Dominica’s PM responds to opposition criticism on passage of electoral reform bills

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a statement defending the recent passage of three crucial electoral reform bills in the Dominican Parliament. The bills, which...
Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago has been named one of the 45 winners of the prestigious World Summit Awards (WSA) 2024, recognized for its initiatives that...
Haiti police union

UN Secretary General condemns gang attack in Mirebalais, Haiti

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a violent gang attack on the town of Mirebalais, located 30 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School...

Skip to content