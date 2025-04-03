Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry in the country.

The committee convened for its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, and technical fields.

Formed by the Cabinet, the committee is tasked with serving for a term of 12 to 18 months. Its main objective is to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the health, legal, economic, and social implications of marijuana use in Dominica. This evidence-based assessment will form the foundation for informed decision-making at the national level.

In line with its responsibilities, the committee will engage with diverse perspectives to shape a policy framework that reflects the values and priorities of the Dominican people. This framework will guide recommendations on the reclassification of marijuana and the legal regulations that would govern its use, should new legislation be introduced.

Additionally, the committee is expected to develop a national roadmap for the cannabis industry, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and responsible regulation. The strategic plan will ensure that the cannabis sector contributes to the economy while prioritizing public health and safety.

The committee’s long-term vision includes the establishment of a National Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the recommended policies and regulations, helping to shape a structured and regulated cannabis industry in Dominica.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to building a thriving, well-regulated cannabis sector that aligns with global trends while safeguarding public interest.